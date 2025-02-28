Mozilla deletes promise not to sell Firefox users’ data

The hits just keep on coming. Mozilla not only changed its Privacy Notice and introduced a Terms of Use for Firefox for the first time with some pretty onerous terms, they also removed a rather specific question and answer pair from their page with frequently asked questions about Firefox, as discovered by David Gerard. The following question and answer were removed:
Does Firefox sell your personal data?
Nope. Never have, never will. And we protect you from many of the advertisers who do. Firefox products are designed to protect your privacy. That’s a promise.↫ David Gerard detailing what has been removed
This promise is now gone from the website, a removal which tells you all you need to know about what Mozilla has in mind. Combine it with the much broadened data collection and buying and claiming to be an online advertising company, and what I have been predicting and warning everyone about has come to pass: Firefox has become a mere tool to collect user data, user data to be sold by Mozilla for the purposes of advertising.
For years I’ve been warning about this inevitable outcome, and for just as many years people told me I was overreacting, that it wouldn’t happen, that I was crazy. The problem is especially dire for the desktop Linux world, who soon might not have a browser they can safely include in their ISOs and base installations. A desktop Linux installation with Chromium where you have to manually drag and drop extensions to install them, and set up a Google API key just to get browser sync, isn’t exactly a great experience.
At this point I have no idea where to go. Chrome and its various skins are a no-go, obviously, and relatively soft forks like LibreWolf are still dependent on Firefox and Mozilla. Alternatives like Falkon also use the Chromium engine deep down, and have their own set of issues and lack of manpower to deal with. Apple users are somewhat lucky to have the WebKit-based Safari to work with, but I’d rather publish my personal data in The New York Times than trust Apple and Tim Cook.
We’re right back where we started. Lovely.
Using Librewolf here since 6 months. Quite happy, I do trust them to do the right thing. Firefox minus the shite.
The only feature that’s still depending on Mozilla though is Firefox Sync.
While I do believe this data is not readable by Mozilla (am I correct?), I want to remove this dependency. Is it still possible to self-host Sync and has anyone done this successfully?
You can definitely self-host Mozilla Sync, either via the mozilla-services Github repo (1) or via Yunohost (2). I’ve been using it in Yunohost with no issues.
(1) https://github.com/mozilla-services/syncstorage-rs
(2) https://apps.yunohost.org/app/syncserver-rs
I just realized I also have to stop using Thunderbird (desktop and mobile) now. It falls under the same loss of trust as Firefox, as this retraction is from Mozilla itself.
This fucking sucks. Why can’t we have nice things?
Because as soon as something gets nice it either gets monetized or it monetizes you.
Cowards everywhere these days. Disgusting.
There is some hope maybe with Ladybird browser in future.
What comes to syncing stuff, its easy to self host with Vaultwarden for passwords and Floccus for bookmarks, works with Firefox and any Chromium based
Who in their right mind would be using an un-altered, un-forked, binary Firefox download from Mozilla anytime in the past several years? You’ve got to at least be using an Arkenfox user.js or one of the privatized forks like Mullvad or you are just sending all kinds of data by default to Mozilla through their telemetry and to Google through their search and “safe browsing”.
Nothing new here, move along.
It would be only fair to include the part that was added to the FAQ too:
> It seems like every company on the web is buying and selling my data. You’re probably no different.
Mozilla doesn’t sell data about you (in the way that most people think about “selling data“), and we don’t buy data about you. Since we strive for transparency, and the LEGAL definition of “sale of data“ is extremely broad in some places, we’ve had to step back from making the definitive statements you know and love. We still put a lot of work into making sure that the data that we share with our partners (which we need to do to make Firefox commercially viable) is stripped of any identifying information, or shared only in the aggregate, or is put through our privacy preserving technologies (like OHTTP).
—
It sometimes seems like OSnews drew the circle around Mozilla a couple of years ago, and since then it’s jumping with sick happiness every time Mozilla does something that isn’t great. I still think you’re overreacting and that it didn’t happen.