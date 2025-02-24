It is no longer safe to move our governments and societies to US clouds

We now have the bizarre situation that anyone with any sense can see that America is no longer a reliable partner, and that the entire US business world bows to Trump’s dictatorial will, but we STILL are doing everything we can to transfer entire governments and most of our own businesses to their clouds.
Not only is it scary to have all your data available to US spying, it is also a huge risk for your business/government continuity. From now on, all our business processes can be brought to a halt with the push of a button in the US. And not only will everything then stop, will we ever get our data back? Or are we being held hostage? This is not a theoretical scenario, something like this has already happened.↫ Bert Hubert
The cold and harsh reality is that the alliance between the United States and Europe, the single-most powerful alliance in human history, is over. Voters in the United States prefer their country ally itself with the brutal and genocidal dictator of Russia, instead of being allied with the democratic and free nations of Europe. That’s their choice to make, their consequences to face, and inevitably, their cross to bear.
Governments in Europe have not yet fully accepted that they can no longer rely on the United States for, well, anything. Whether it be existential, like needing to shore up defense spending and possibly unifying European militaries, or something more mundane, like which computer systems European governments use, the United States should be treated in much the same way as Russia or China. Europe has to fend for itself, spend on itself, and build for itself, instead of assuming that the Americans will come through on any “promise” they make. An unreliable partner like the US is a massive liability.
Bert Hubert is exactly right. European data needs to be stored within European borders. Just as we wouldn’t store our data on servers owned or controlled by the Chinese government, we shouldn’t be storing our data on servers owned or controlled by the US government. The general European public is already changing its buying habits – it’s time our governments do so too.
“Some” voters in the US. I think it’s an important distinction. Don’t vilify ALL the people because of what these nitwits are doing to our country. I’m not entirely sure it was even a fair election. I sure as hell didn’t vote for him or any of this; not even the first time. I was personally pouring money into elections all over the country to try to do what I could. Much in the same way, I wouldn’t say all Russian’s want war in Ukraine anymore than I would say all Chinese people are spies.
You’re not at all wrong with your concerns though. I have them and I LIVE HERE. 🙁
Gotta love seeing Americans turn into election deniers when their preferred candidate loses.
Are you sure that’s what’s even happening in terms of Data Center moves? In Australia a lot of stuff is going cloud… but it’s all happening within Australia. We have Amazon and Microsoft Clouds in Australia hosted in Australian DataCenters. Sony even hosts PSN in Adelaide. Very little data is being sent offshore due to regulatory requirements. The US Companies are playing ball and following the rules here. Which is kind of surprising considering how captured our government is when it comes to contracts and licensing.
I don’t disagree with anything you wrote. But please keep in mind that only 49.9% of Americans voters cast ballots for Trump. Those voters will deserve the horribe future he is making. The remaining 48.4% of American voters cast ballots for the other guy. And we (and even some Trump voters) are horrified by team Trump’s betrayl of our liberal ideals, and our allies in Europe, Ukraine, Canada and others. We’re doing what we can to politically counter Trump, but our next opportunity to vote (Congress and Senate) isn’t until the Fall of 2026. Until then, I’d avoid our clouds too…
Add to that statistically relevant voter suppression, and 50 years of neoliberal bullshit (which is only new in Europe – not unique to the United States), and it should be clear that voters didn’t vote for Trump – they voted against the status quo. This is what happens when a government (or set of governments) run a wealth pump for 50 years. Eventually, the counter elites show up and blow everything up. It’s not complicated, and blaming the wrong people (whether it’s “immigrants” or “US voters” is just going to help you understand what’s happening even a little.
I am still not convinced clouds are a good idea in the first place, let alone letting them be managed by external companies.
Foreign companies? Utter madness,
Isn’t vote in USA non-mandatory, so even less people supports trump and the rest is too laxy to care?
Apple, Google, Microsoft and other companies were following the EU Data Act so far. But with how things are going… what would happen when US would change the law? And said law would forbid them to even say that they are no longer compliant with said Act?
We have no idea what would happen, but in a world where different countries have stopped caring about compatibility of law… nothing can be predicted.
For the last 80 or so years, the United states has been running an international system that was ostensibly “based on rules” – and there was a deal in place, to justify it. After WWII the rules were simple – trade on gold backed US dollars, and we’ll keep money values stable, so you can buy American goods (and pay the bill to let us rebuild your countries). In the 1970s, things changed, because that first deal only worked when the US had a trade surplus. Once we had a trade deficit we had to modify the deal – you use our dollar (and our ruleset) and we’ll open (many) of our high value markets up to your investment. So as the floating dollar does well, so will your portfolio. Some in China called this “the dark deal.” In the US, the workers are the ones who paid for it – exclusively.
This dark deal was the beginning of the American wealth pump – so you can excuse American workers for being a bit pissed off about being extracted and abused for 50 years.
Anyway, we kind of lost our way in 2008 with the crash of the markets, when we tried to stop a second great depression by pumping money in to corporate coffers, then doubled down by antagonizing China in a vein attempt to “contain” them, then threw the table over when we seized Russia’s assets in 2022 (those ones they bought as part of the “dark deal”). The rest of the world, China especially, noticed. The dark deal was already cracking, and then US foreign policy just grabbed a sledge hammer. But it was coming anyway – after 50 years of a running a wealth pump – this is all we can expect.
The same nonsense is coming for the EU, starting in Germany. The EU is nothing but a neoliberal power grab, and it’s not going to work any better there than it did here. Pucker up, Europe. This crazy BS is coming for you too.
It really is over. Trump’s first term sealed that deal. The second one is just making it all clear. The United States will no longer be the world hegemon. There is unlikely to be only one hegemon in this century, and we are all of us in the west, unlikely to see the various national wealth pumps disabled, at last for the next 50 years. (You’ll probably see increasing national wealth pumps in European countries over the next period of time – in the name of “competition” – cause that’s going to get fiercer and fiercer.)
China though – China’s going to be fine. (They aren’t yet running a wealth pump.) The US will not like it, but I wonder whether Europe will simply join BRICS – the new international rules based economy that China is mostly setting up.
Interesting times.
It never was:
EU-US Safe harbor provision was declared as invalid in 2015 by the ECJ.
EU-US Privacy shield was declared as invalid in 2020 by the ECJ
We always knew, now it will also affect EU Nation States, not just citizens.
Bye bye globalization. I wonder if the former Occupy Wall Street kids rejoice today.
European cloud was even mentioned as one of the fugazi EC projects. Perhaps it will finally materialize.
It wasn’t safe in the first place, as Snowden pointed out over a decade ago.
EU countries that are not in the edges of the European Union will not shore up defense spending, they feel safe enough (since an invader would have to cross another EU country to get to them), so they feel no need to cut from their welfare systems to shore up defense.
Also, unifying European militaries is a non-starter because EU countries don’t want to lose that sovereignty, especially in the face of the Lisbon Treaty which means a country can have Directives imposed on it by a “qualified majority” even if said Directives go against its interests, and without veto rights or any other recourse. At least now a country can ignore Directives at only some financial cost, with a hypothetical Federal European Army in place, the EU could send that Federal European Army to enforce the Directives.