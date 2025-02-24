It is no longer safe to move our governments and societies to US clouds

The cold and harsh reality is that the alliance between the United States and Europe, the single-most powerful alliance in human history, is over. Voters in the United States prefer their country ally itself with the brutal and genocidal dictator of Russia, instead of being allied with the democratic and free nations of Europe. That’s their choice to make, their consequences to face, and inevitably, their cross to bear.

Governments in Europe have not yet fully accepted that they can no longer rely on the United States for, well, anything. Whether it be existential, like needing to shore up defense spending and possibly unifying European militaries, or something more mundane, like which computer systems European governments use, the United States should be treated in much the same way as Russia or China. Europe has to fend for itself, spend on itself, and build for itself, instead of assuming that the Americans will come through on any “promise” they make. An unreliable partner like the US is a massive liability.

Bert Hubert is exactly right. European data needs to be stored within European borders. Just as we wouldn’t store our data on servers owned or controlled by the Chinese government, we shouldn’t be storing our data on servers owned or controlled by the US government. The general European public is already changing its buying habits – it’s time our governments do so too.