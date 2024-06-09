Adobe terms clarified: will never own your work, or use it for AI training

Adobe Creative Cloud users opened their apps yesterday to find that they were forced to agree to new terms, which included some frightening-sounding language. It seemed to suggest Adobe was claiming rights over their work.
Worse, there was no way to continue using the apps, to request support to clarify the terms, or even uninstall the apps, without agreeing to the terms.↫ Ben Lovejoy at 9To5Mac
Of course users were going to revolt. Even without the scary-sounding language, locking people out of their applications unless they agree to new terms is a terrible dark pattern, and something a lot of enterprise customers certainly aren’t going to be particularly happy about. I’ve never worked an office job, so how does stuff like this normally go? I’m assuming employees aren’t allowed to just accept new licensing terms from Adobe or whatever on their office computers?
In response to the backlash, Adobe came out and said in a statement that it does not intend to claim ownership over anyone’s work, and that it’s not going to train its ML models on customers’ work either. The company states that to train its Firefly ML model, it only uses content it has properly licensed for it, as well as public domain content. Assuming Adobe is telling the truth, it seems the company at least understands the concept of consent, which is good news, and a breath of fresh air compared to crooks like OpenAI or GitHub. Content used for training ML models should be properly licensed for it, and consent should be properly obtained from rightsholders, and taking Adobe at their word, it seems that’s exactly what they’re doing.
Regardless, the backlash illustrates once again just how – rightfully – weary people are of machine learning, and how their works might be illegally appropriated to train such models.
I was once presented with a modal dialog asking me to accept updated terms and conditions for Jira on what appeared to be on behalf of the entire company. I approached out compliance team about the matter. They told me “Just click I agree”.
I bet your company already have a modified Terms of Service contract that supercedes Atlassian Jira’s blanket TOS for the masses. These are usually hammered out by the compliance team when new software is introduced or proposed.
You are confusing published works with private/confidential works (which is what some works created with Adobe’s software are). Not everything made with Adobe’s software is eventually published, you know.
To put it in simple terms, Adobe doesn’t need to put anything in the ToS to scrape published works from the internet (or borrow published works from the local library) to train ML models, they could already do that before. Adobe’s new ToS is an issue of privacy.
According to which law? Any transient copies of published works made for the purpose of training ML models fall under fair use, and you are not seriously claiming that the weights of a neural net are a copy of any work, right?
Seriously Thom, I understand you have a vendetta against AI for taking your job and all, but what you are proposing is a massive extension of copyright that would make 2014 Thom Holwerda really hate 2024 Thom Holwerda.
Except, you’re entirely ignoring the fact that tools like Copilot and ChatGPT have consistently been found to reproduce licensed works verbatim, without accompanying licensing terms or in violation of existing copyright. Try writing a scientific paper or newspaper article with copy and pasted sections from other works without proper attribution or citations. That’s called plagiarism at the least, and copyright infringement at worst.
Again, why isn’t Copilot being trained on proprietary Microsoft code? You know just as well as I do it’s because Microsoft doesn’t want Copilot to spit out their proprietary code verbatim