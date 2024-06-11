Under pressure from Russian censors, Mozilla removes anti-censorship extensions

A few days ago, I was pointed to a post on the Mozilla forums, in which developers of Firefox extensions designed to circumvent Russian censorship were surprised to find that their extensions were suddenly no longer available within Russia. The extension developers and other users in the thread were obviously not amused, and since they had received no warning or any other form of communication from Mozilla, they were left in the dark as to what was going on.
I did a journalism and contacted Mozilla directly, and inquired about the situation. Within less than 24 hours Mozilla got back to me with an official statement, attributed to an unnamed Mozilla spokesperson:
Following recent regulatory changes in Russia, we received persistent requests from Roskomnadzor demanding that five add-ons be removed from the Mozilla add-on store. After careful consideration, we’ve temporarily restricted their availability within Russia. Recognizing the implications of these actions, we are closely evaluating our next steps while keeping in mind our local community.↫ Mozilla spokesperson via email
I and most people I talked to already suspected this was the case, and considering Russia is a totalitarian dictatorship, it’s not particularly surprising it would go after browser extensions that allow people to circumvent state censorship. Other totalitarian dictatorships like China employ similar, often far more sophisticated methods of state control and censorship, too, so it’s right in line with expectations.
I would say that I’m surprised Mozilla gave in, but at the same time, it’s highly likely resisting would lead to massive fines and possible arrests of any Mozilla employees or contributors living in Russia, if any such people exist, and I can understand a non-profit like Mozilla not having the means to effectively stand up against the Russian government. That being said, Mozilla’s official statement seems to imply they’re still in the middle of their full decision-making process regarding this issue, so other options may still be on the table, and I think it’s prudent to give Mozilla some more time to deal with this situation.
Regardless, this decision is affecting real people inside Russia, and I’m sure if you’re using tools like these inside a totalitarian dictatorship, you’re probably not too fond of said dictatorship. Losing access to these Firefox extensions through the official add-store will be a blow to their human rights, so let’s hope the source code and ‘sideloaded’ versions of these extensions remain available for them to use instead.
Quote: “we are closely evaluating our next steps”
If they had any decency left, they would not only restore the affected extensions (the Russian government can manually block the “offending” URL in its DNS) but include those extensions as part of the source code.
totalitarian authoritarian
We get what you meant, but calling Russia a totalitarian state implies a total ideology guiding the state’s actions. That’s not the case.
Soviet Union was a totalitarian state. Putin’s Russia is an authoritarian one.
“totalitarian != authoritarian” is what I tried to write.
This is EXACTLY the sort of scenario that those of us who harshly criticized Mozilla’s extension walled garden were wary of. Mozilla’s walled garden is no better than apple’s walled garden in this regard. It doesn’t matter that a company claims to have moral standing because the fact that they hold they keys to our property is in and of itself a fundamental danger to our online freedom!
Of course they’ll blame Russia/China/whoever when this happens, but the fact of the matter is that this is entirely predictable and Mozilla are complicit by deliberately designing technology that withholds owner control. As a direct result of their walled garden they are empowering government control over their users. Honestly I’m really conflicted over this because we are in desperate need for viable alternative browsers like FF and google holds the keys in chrome. But at the same time I want to tell mozilla “why the hell have you turned your back on owner rights? This is the exact opposite of what you should be sanding for!” I absolutely hate the fact that mozilla decided to fight this battle against power users.
Maybe some good could still come from this though if mozilla comes out and admits that taking the keys away from owners was stupid of them and harmful to owner rights. I kind of doubt they will though.
I thought you can sideload extensions on Firefox? I understand they’ve made it harder since version 74 to prevent “dropper” applications from installing junk, but is it actually hard?
Doesn’t look too difficult: https://extensionworkshop.com/documentation/publish/distribute-sideloading/
kurkosdr,
The act of “sideloading” isn’t difficult, however the problem is mozilla are deceptively using the term for extensions that remain locked to mozilla. Owners aren’t given the freedom to sideload what they want without mozilla’s say. See my last link.
kurkosdr,
What mozilla calls sideloading is not what the rest of the world calls sideloading. Say your on android, once you enable sideloading, you can load whatever APKs you want, including those you write yourself. Your house, your rules. However mozilla takes away this right. They always require all extensions to be submitted to mozlla where they approve and sign it. You can only “sideload” extensions that mozilla signed off on..
https://devdoc.net/web/developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Mozilla/Add-ons/Distribution.html
Of course, since there’s no real sideloading, FF extensions are clearly much more vulnerable to government take down than if owners were allowed to sideload.
That’s not true? I’ve written and loaded addons, and used old addons I manually downloaded without going through the Mozilla addon system at all. It pops up a warning, but you can just do it.
FlyingJester,
I swear I’ve tested this before, but just in case I got it all wrong somehow, I tested it again tonight. Now that I’ve done that I will reaffirm that my statements are true. But it does depend on the version of FF you are running (I mentioned this in another comment, but not the one you responded to).
When the addon is not signed, FF displays this error message when trying to load it “This add-on could not be installed because it appears to be corrupt”.
Aside: This error message is incorrect. The plugin is NOT corrupt but merely unsigned. Mozilla should really fix this since the error message is a lie and confusing as heck. I think they’re misleading users on purpose to save themselves from having to answer “how do I make firefox run unsigned extensions”, which users don’t ask because FF doesn’t tell them that’s the case.
Anyway. In the nightly/developer/enterprise builds you can go into about:config and set “xpinstall.signatures.required” to false, after which FF gives a warning that “This extension is unverified” (mozilla should have stated this up front, but whatever). With xpinstall.signatures.required set to false firefox allows you to install the unsigned addon anyway.
I installed the regular versions of FF directly from mozilla’s website on linux and windows and both of them ignore the “xpinstall.signatures.required” setting. The (false) “addon appears to be corrupt” error will not go away in these versions and I haven’t found a way to sideload the extensions in these versions. Mozilla authorization is required to load an extension in the non-dev builds. I strongly feel that mozilla are on the wrong side of this owner rights issue.
Oh, I also tested the version built for debian and it does NOT restrict sideloading. If you are running linux and did not download FF yourself, it’s possible your linux distro’s build does not enforce sideloading restrictions when xpinstall.signatures.required is set to false.
Ah. I think it’s dependent on the version. Nightly, WebDev Edition, and all ESRs (which include many Linux distros’ versions) don’t enforce signing by default or, depending on the configuration (and I think this is disabled for any unofficial build?) an about:config pref.
So it’s absolutely possible to side-load with an official build, it just might take using a specific channel (WebDev is even based entirely on Release), and possibly an about:config pref.
Alfman its more of a mess than one thinks ESR versions of firefox
https://blog.mozilla.org/addons/2020/03/10/support-for-extension-sideloading-has-ended/
“””Enterprise administrators and people who distribute their own builds of Firefox (such as some Linux and Selenium distributions) will be able to continue to deploy extensions to users. Enterprise administrators can do this via policies. Additionally, Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR) will continue to support sideloading as an extension installation method.
Yes ESR version of firefox the one it works. Debian default package of firefox is ESR version of firefox.
“””If you are running linux and did not download FF yourself, it’s possible your linux distro’s build does not enforce sideloading restrictions when xpinstall.signatures.required is set to false.
So this is wrong Alfman. If you downloaded ESR FF then you can sideload unsigned.
Firefox Developer Edition, Nightly, and ESR you can sideload unsigned. Other versions you are straight out of luck.
Firefox ESR is is kind of annoying in enterprise use that you cannot add your own key for in house extensions this would allow the signing to be left on.
Alfman the malware issue allowing any random unsigned to be installed is a problem. Mosilla handling of this has really not been the best. Release and Beta versions locked not to accept side loading of extensions not signed by mozilla does make some sense to protect general users. ESR not allow you to add your own signing certificate as well as the mozilla one is kind of problem. Like really why should you need to switch xpinstall.signatures.required instead why can you not self sign the extension and add key to browser.
Lot of Linux distributions ship with Firefox ESR not all.
oiaohm,
I just tested it, sheesh. You have a funny way of saying people are wrong when there are right, haha.
I agree, mozilla could have done better here but for better or worse they dug their heels in and here we are.
Unless you are using a VPN, there is no such thing as a “worldwide web” anymore, most countries block domains (and possibly IPs) that don’t comply with local laws. Of course, the kind of domains (and possibly IPs) a given country blocks tell you a lot about that country.
Mozilla has the dilemma of either seeing their add-on store get blocked in Russia or creating a “regional variant” of their add-on store that complies with local laws (which is also what every company that does business in China does).
This is why some of us were and are preaching to anyone who can’t run fast enough about the importance of sideloading: one of the reasons sideloading is important is that if something isn’t available in your region’s “variant” of a store, you can get it from someplace else and sideload it. Unfortunately, the iJustines and other Apple fluffers of this world have a much bigger social media influence, so there is a good percentage of people out there using freakin’ iOS.
But when it comes to Firefox, Russian users should be able to sideload those extensions from elsewhere.
kurkosdr,
I completely agree with you on this. Sideloading rights are so important! However after reading my other posts about what mozilla are calling “sideloading”, I think you’ll agree that they have failed to protect our owner sideloading rights and that leaves me so disappointed.
Thom Holwerda,
The standard user version of FF blocks 3rd party extensions that aren’t signed by Mozilla. Here are some ways to bypass it.
1) The enterprise and nightly versions do not enforce sideloading restrictions.
2) Since it’s open source, you can build your own browser that doesn’t enforce the restrictions.
3) FF forks may remove mozilla’s restrictions.
4) I don’t know if mozilla uses unique signatures in regionalized versions of FF, but in theory if all they did was remove offending extensions from the store without revoking signatures, then you should still be able to sideload *signed* extensions from a different source.
Alfman,
For (4), they might be using “Certificate Revocation Lists” (CRL) if they want to be really petty about it. But I am not sure they went that far.
sukru,
It’s a good question. It’s possible that mozilla’s infrastructure already has hard coded business rules for automatically revoking certificates for addons that are removed from the store, but I really don’t know.
In my testing it looks like FF verifies the addon’s signature on every execution. so I’m pretty sure IF they revoke the certificate, it will stop loading addons even if they are already installed.
I am now wondering if Mozilla have a list of users who installed said extensions (in Russia) and have used the sync “feature”.
If they have removed the items from the store, will they resist sharing the user data with the state or are the people who used the extentions at risk (or on a list..) ?
protomank,
Statements like your tear me up inside. Mozilla cannot afford to lose more market share. They are facing an existential threat and if they disappear the browser situation is going to get worse. On the one hand maybe I should tone down the mozilla criticism, but on the other hand I feel that restricting owner rights is an egregious betrayal of FOSS community values and I feel I can’t stay silent on that. 🙁
If you are interested in Mozilla, I would recommend using the Onion Browser instead:
https://onionbrowser.com/
It is not only using the same rendering engine, and extension mechanism, it also has the benefit of being completely secure and private. At least as much as TOR could be.
Everything is routed through TOR, and tracking is disabled by default. There might still be leaks, but they at least try to warn you if you set up such an option (like installing extensions).