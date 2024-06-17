Microsoft starts beating the Windows 11 PR drum in face of reluctant Windows 10 users

I have a feeling Microsoft is really starting to feel some pressure about its plans to abandon Windows 10 next year. Data shows that 70% of Windows users are still using Windows 10, and this percentage has proven to be remarkably resilient, making it very likely that hundreds of millions of Windows users will be out of regular, mainstream support and security patches next year. It seems Microsoft is, therefore, turning up the PR campaign, this time by publishing a blog post about myths and misconceptions about Windows 11.
The kind of supposed myths and misconceptions Microsoft details are exactly the kind of stuff corporations with large deployments worry about at night. For instance, Microsoft repeatedly bangs the drum on application compatibility, stating that despite the change in number – 10 to 11 – Windows 11 is built on the same base as its predecessor, and as such, touts 99.7% application compatibility. Furthermore, Microsoft adds that if businesses to suffer from an incompatibility, they can use something call App Assure – which I will intentionally mispronounce until the day I die because I’m apparently a child – to fix any issues.
Apparently, the visual changes to the user interface in Windows 11 are also a cause of concern for businesses, as Microsoft dedicated an entire entry to this, citing a study that the visual changes do not negatively impact productivity. The blog post then goes on to explain how the changes are actually really great and enhance productivity – you know, the usual PR speak.
There’s more in the blog post, and I have a feeling we’ll be seeing more and more of this kind of PR offensive as the cut-off date for Windows 10 support nears. Windows 10 users will probably also see more and more Windows 11 ads when using their computers, too, urging them to upgrade even when they very well cannot because of missing TPMs or unsupported processors. I don’t think any of these things will work to bring that 70% number down much over the next 12 months, and that’s a big problem for Microsoft.
I’m not going to make any predictions, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Microsoft will simply be forced by, well, reality to extend the official support for Windows 10 well beyond 2025. Especially with all the recent investigations into Microsoft’s shoddy internal security culture, there’s just no way they can cut 70% of their users off from security updates and patches.
“Data shows that 70% of Windows users are still using Windows 10, and this percentage has proven to be remarkably resilient,”
It’s even worse than that.
Win 10 has in the past month gained marketshare.
The fact that new PCs are shiped with Win 11 should result in a steady increase in marketshare for Win 11.
But more PCs are converted to Win 10 than are sold with Win 11.
Thats a Win 8 level disaster!
And I love every second of it ;D
I’ve been running Windows 11, but it needed some serious alterations to make it a bit usable. I had to use the command line to DISM remove a lot of ‘features’, and I needed to install a shell replacement (StartAllBack) because the taskbar had been butchered.
The stupid thing is, underneath Windows is a great system. Years ago I’ve worked on a software system that ran on Windows Embedded and I’ve always been amazed by how modular Windows is. Without all the adware and ‘AI’ crêpe, it can be a nice operating system.
Windows 11 and the fake hardware ‘requirements’ warrant an investigation. They’re trying to scam a huge number of users into throwing away perfectly good hardware and that is a crime against the environment.
Somehow, I had expected Google to take advantage of this by promoting ChromeOS Flex as a Windows 10 successor, but I don’t think Google has any idea of what they’re doing anymore either. All tech companies are too distracted by the AI Kool-Aid to notice what users actually want to do with their computers.
Titanius Anglesmith,
I was going to say something along these lines too. Since microsoft stopped selling windows upgrades, it created a motive to enforce planned obsolescence in windows that did not exist before. Now that microsoft are in the business of deprecating hardware to increase new OEM sales, it’s bad for consumers, it’s awful for the environment, but MS are hoping consumers will open their wallets. But IF enough users hold out (by sticking with older versions of windows to support old hardware, this could become a bigger issue for microsoft. Their only supported operating system may end up loosing so much ground that they will be forced to change course.
Thom said “I’m not going to make any predictions, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Microsoft will simply be forced by, well, reality to extend the official support for Windows 10 well beyond 2025.” but I don’t expect microsoft will do because it doesn’t benefit microsoft long term. I think it’s more likely they’ll officially support windows 11 on the hardware they arbitrarily deprecated (I predicted this might happen years ago). After all, it already works as users who’ve bypassed the checks can attest to and it wouldn’t take much effort to change the policy. This would give windows 11 a boost from the substantial number of users who are officially not welcome to install windows 11 on their hardware. Microsoft may have to learn that turning hundreds of millions users away is not good for business.
When not even Windows users want to use Windows any more. Strange world we live in.
They could easily go back to the old start menu design and get tons of users to upgrade, but ads are more important I guess.
dark2,
Are the ads any worse in windows 11 than windows 10?
I’ve seen some ads in windows 10 (both full screen and injected into some microsoft UIs) and I always go to disable them, but I find that windows updates keeps reverting my settings back to the default annoying ones. Clearly microsoft don’t respect their user’s choices. Frankly nobody should be surprised by this because they want to extract as much revenue as they can. Still though, it just sucks for consumers that this ad infestation is slowly but surely turning computing into the next cable TV. Ads will not only get worse with time, but I expect that the methods of disabling such annoyances are going to become more crippled. Ads are just going to be the norm.