OpenZFS 2.2.0 released

The primary new feature of this latest release is this one:

Block cloning is a facility that allows a file (or parts of a file) to be “cloned”, that is, a shallow copy made where the existing data blocks are referenced rather than copied. Later modifications to the data will cause a copy of the data block to be taken and that copy modified. This facility is used to implement “reflinks” or “file-level copy-on-write”. Many common file copying programs, including newer versions of /bin/cp on Linux, will try to create clones automatically.

There’s many more new features and fixes, of course, so head on over to the release page for more information.

