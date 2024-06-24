Apple first company to be found violating DMA

Today, the European Commission has informed Apple of its preliminary view that its App Store rules are in breach of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), as they prevent app developers from freely steering consumers to alternative channels for offers and content.
In addition, the Commission opened a new non-compliance procedure against Apple over concerns that its new contractual requirements for third-party app developers and app stores, including Apple’s new “Core Technology Fee”, fall short of ensuring effective compliance with Apple’s obligations under the DMA.↫ European Commission press release
File this in the category for entirely expected news that is the opposite of surprising. Apple has barely even been maliciously compliant with the DMA, and the European Commission is entirely right in pursuing the company for its continued violation of the law. The DMA really isn’t a very complicated law, and the fact the world’s most powerful and wealthiest corporation in the world can’t seem to adapt its products to the privacy and competition laws here in the EU is clearly just a bunch of grandstanding and whining.
In fact, I find that the European Commission is remarkably lenient and cooperative in its dealings with the major technology giants in general, and Apple in particular. They’ve been in talks with Apple for a long time now in preparation for the DMA, the highest-ranking EU officials regularly talked with Apple and Tim Cook, they’ve been given ample warnings, instructions, and additional time to make sure their products do not violate the law – as a European Union citizen, I can tell you no small to medium business or individual EU citizen gets this kind of leniency and silk gloves treatment. Everything Apple is reaping, it sowed all by itself.
As I posted on Mastodon a few days ago:
The EU enacted a new law a while ago that all bottle caps should remain attached to the bottle, to combat plastic trash.
All the bottle and packaging makers, from massive multinationals like Coca Cola and fucking Nestlé to small local producers invested in the development of new caps, changing their production lines, and shipping the new caps. Today, a month before the law goes into effect, it’s basically impossible to find a bottle without an attached cap.
I don’t know, I thought this story was weirdly relevant right now with Apple being a whiny bitch. Imagine being worse than Coca Cola and motherfucking Nestlé.↫ Thom Holwerda
Apple is in this mess and facing insane fines as high as 10% of their worldwide turnover because spoiled, rich, privileged brats like Tim Cook are not used to anyone ever saying “no”. Silicon Valley has shown, time and time again, from massive data collection for advertising purposes to scraping the entire web for machine learning, that they simply do not understand consent. Now that there’s finally someone big, strong, and powerful enough to not take Silicon Valley’s bullshit, they start throwing tamper tantrums like toddlers.
Apple’s public attacks on the European Union – and their instructions to their PR attack dogs to step it up a notch – are not doing them any favours, either. The EU is, contrary to just about any other government body in the Western world, ridiculously popular among its citizens, and laws that curb the power of megacorps are even more popular. I honestly have no idea who’s running their PR department, because they’re doing a terrible job, at least here in the EU.
Apple is acting like this ultimatum is a negotiation. Their response has been like a child throwing a hissy fit and their yes men are falling over themselves defending Apple and denouncing the EU. I hope they get fined into oblivion for every day they continue this malicious compliance act.
The DMA and similar international laws are coming to the US too and Apple knows it, it’s only a matter of time before these rules become the default. I’d like the EU to challenge Apple even further: Either comply or leave the EU market. And I’m saying that as a long time iPhone user.
The bottle cap analogy is perfect, btw.
Is it me or are these articles all coming with a bit more heat of late?
I don’t like Apple very much, I’m glad they’re getting taken down a peg and I like the bottle-cap analogy.
But still.
> “spoiled, rich, privileged brats like Tim Cook”
Certainly he’s rich, but I just looked him up and he comes from a working class family. For what that’s worth.
Anyway if that’s the tone this site’s taking then so be it. Its not like I’ll pretend I’ll not be coming back because of it, or anything immature like that. It just seems unnecessary.
I’m still glad there’s more articles, regardless of the tone.
Thom Holwerda,
Apple need to comply with the local laws, they’ve gotten away with too much for too long. Full agreement there.
However I’m not comfortable expanding the scope of copyright protection for AI training. AI companies should be covered by the same fair use rights that apply to everyone. If we start allowing publishers to nixing fair use rights they don’t like, then there would be unsettling side effects for everyone, including osnews for regularly reproducing other’s works in editorials without obtaining consent.
It’s easy to say “I only want to restrict AI”, but the technicalities get really murky, starting with the fact that copyright law has never needed to define AI. And then it’s really unintuitive to claim that AI works infringe even if the similarities are minuscule or even if the similarities are not recognizable at all without fundamentally expanding the scope of copyright protection. Traditionally a publisher could show the original along side the copy, and boom infringement becomes more or less self evident. How does a publisher claim to have standing when the new works that are allegedly infringing do not resemble the originals at all? I fear those copyright cases could become absurd. If the answer is to lower the bar for infringement claims, then how do you stop publishers from abusing that and going after everyone? If you’re on the defending side, how do you prove you didn’t use an AI?
IMHO the KISS principal favors applying copyright laws consistently to AI and humans and not expanding copyright protection against AI. Publishers can seek compensation for any instances where the AI is found to be infringing an original work, as that is a legitimate copyright claim. But in the absence of any such finding the mere existence of AI should not constitute copyright infringement.