Looking ahead to 30 years of FreeDOS

In a few days, 29 June, FreeDOS will turn 30. This happens to make it one of the oldest, continuously active open source projects in the world, originally created because Jim Hall had heard Microsoft was going to kill DOS when the upcoming Windows 95 was going to be released. After seeing the excitement around Linux, he decided it an open source DOS would be a valuable time investment.
I still used DOS, and I didn’t want to stop using DOS. And I looked at what Linux had achieved: people from all over the world shared source code with each other to make this full operating system that worked just like Unix. And I thought “If they can do that with Linux, surely we can do the same thing with DOS.”
I asked around on a discussion board (called Usenet) if anyone had made an “open source” DOS, and people said “No, but that’s a good idea .. and you should do it.” So that’s why I announced on June 29, 1994, that I was starting a new project to make an open source version of DOS that would work just like regular DOS.↫ Jim Hall
For an open source implementation of what was a dead end and now is a dead operating system, FreeDOS has been remarkably successful. Not only are there countless people using FreeDOS on retro hardware, it’s also a popular operating system for DOS gaming and running old DOS applications in virtual machines. On top of that, many motherboard makers and OEMs use FreeDOS to load firmware update tools, and some of them even offered FreeDOS as the preinstalled operating system when buying new hardware.
With the ever-increasing popularity of retrocomputing and gaming, FreeDOS clearly has a bright future ahead of itself.
I’m still kind of baffled that there isn’t a true 16bit Windows clone, a la win3.1. Sure, 32bit and 64bit Windows compatability is more desirable, but it is also much more complicated. A simple Windows 3.x compatible system on top of FreeDOS would be a wonderful addition to the FOSS world
Wine is/was compatible with 16 bits and there was also WABI.
It was never very active .. unfortunately.
The kernel didn’t change very much in years and it did keep feeding on stuff that people made for the original DOS, which is now free anyways.
pfgbsd,
What more do you want from FreeDOS? DOS was pretty basic to begin with. Hasn’t FreeDOS already been a suitable replacement for MSDOS years ago? I’ve seen it used for legacy commercial applications and I thought it was as good as the “real thing”.
AFAIK it still cant run 386 enhanced mode windows on top of DOS… so there is that.
cb88,
That is interesting. It isn’t something I ever needed, but I guess windows was more selective than other software.
Apparently DOS 5 has some windows specific interrupt calls that windows 3.1 “enhanced mode” checks for in order to run. As of a couple of years ago these windows interrupt calls were not built into freedos by default, though the patches do exist…
https://danielectra.github.io/blog/windows-31-on-freedos
https://github.com/FDOS/kernel/commit/9186e6c5ed1ab58bf1dc0497bacc352d3d758703
It is not clear to me if these have since been patched into the official freedos binaries? I don’t have a copy of windows 3.1 to test with and wouldn’t have a reason to other than as a curiosity.
I’ve recently gotten my hands on the Pocket 386 and Pocket 8086 (NEC V30 8086 clone, actually) devices. I’ve also got a bunch of CompactFlash cards and for one of them I will (finally) give FreeDOS a serious try.
I’d love to do a sort of review on the devices for OSNews, btw, but I’m not very secure about my writing skills. Please let me know if anyone is interested in this and I might give it a shot.