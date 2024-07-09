No more boot loader: please use the kernel instead

Most people are familiar with GRUB, a powerful, flexible, fully-featured bootloader that is used on multiple architectures (x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le OpenFirmware). Although GRUB is quite versatile and capable, its features create complexity that is difficult to maintain, and that both duplicate and lag behind the Linux kernel while also creating numerous security holes. On the other hand, the Linux kernel, which has a large developer base, benefits from fast feature development, quick responses to vulnerabilities and greater overall scrutiny.
We (Red Hat boot loader engineering) will present our solution to this problem, which is to use the Linux kernel as its own bootloader. Loaded by the EFI stub on UEFI, and packed into a unified kernel image (UKI), the kernel, initramfs, and kernel command line, contain everything they need to reach the final boot target. All necessary drivers, filesystem support, and networking are already built in and code duplication is avoided.↫ Marta Lewandowska
I’m not a fan of GRUB. It’s too much of a single point of failure, and since I’m not going to be dual-booting anything anyway I’d much rather use something that isn’t as complex as GRUB. Systemd-boot is an option, but switching over from GRUB to systemd-boot, while possible on my distribution of choice, Fedora, is not officially supported and there’s no guarantee it will keep working from one release to the next.
The proposed solution here seems like another option, and it may even be a better option – I’ll leave that to the experts to discuss. It seems like to me that the ideal we should be striving for is to have booting the operating system become the sole responsibility of the EUFI firmware, which usually already contains the ability to load any operating system that supports UEFI without explicitly installing a bootloader. It’d be great if you could set your UEFI firmware to just always load its boot menu, instead of hiding it behind a function key or whatever.
We made UEFI more capable to address the various problems and limitations inherent in BIOS. Why are we still forcing UEFI to pretend it still has the same limitations?
Grub2 has worked, but yeah, from a educated power user, it’s a bit of magic that seems fragile at times.
Personally, I’ve been meaning to try out https://github.com/zbm-dev/zfsbootmenu on a spare machine, since I run ZFS root with Debian. So I’ve been wanting an easy way to boot to a snapshot/rollback to a snapshot/etc, in order to easily rollback if I have an issue with an update, since I snapshot before I do updates. Already saved me a couple of times from being in a bad state.
The only place I dual boot is a laptop I use to test Haiku. I had to use the Haiku boot loader to get it to also boot Linux; I could never get Grub to do it. As long as it is still possible to dual boot both, I have no preference for how it is done.
The problem with UKI is that the kernel command line is baked in to the image. That means you have to generate a new image and write it to your EFISP to change the kernel command line instead of using GRUB or another loader, which makes it significantly harder to use temporary kernel command line arguments to debug boot issues or start single-tasking (init=/bin/sh) to help someone get back into a system to which they lost the password. I suppose the intended replacement for that is chrooting in from a live environment – or telling users that everything that everything they didn’t back up is now gone, if their disk is TPM-encrypted and the OS won’t boot.