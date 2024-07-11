Qualcomm’s Oryon core: a long time in the making

In 2019, a startup called Nuvia came out of stealth mode. Nuvia was notable because its leadership included several notable chip architects, including one who used to work for Apple. Apple chips like the M1 drew recognition for landing in the same performance neighborhood as AMD and Intel’s offerings while offering better power efficiency. Nuvia had similar goals, aiming to create a power efficient core that could could surpass designs from AMD, Apple, Arm, and Intel. Qualcomm acquired Nuvia in 2021, bringing its staff into Qualcomm’s internal CPU efforts.
Bringing on Nuvia staff rejuvenated Qualcomm’s internal CPU efforts, which led to the Oryon core in Snapdragon X Elite. Oryon arrives nearly five years after Nuvia hit the news, and almost eight years after Qualcomm last released a smartphone SoC with internally designed cores. For people following Nuvia’s developments, it has been a long wait.↫ Chips and Cheese
Now that the Snapdragon X Elite and Pro chips are finally making their way to consumers, we’re also finally starting to see proper deep-dives into the brand new hardware. Considering this will set the standard for ARM laptops for a long time to come – including easy availability of powerful ARM Linux laptops – I really want to know every single quirk or performance statistic we can find.
Thom Holwerda,
Me too. I have my fingers crossed that Qualcomm delivers something worthwhile for us. I’ve been interested in ARM laptops for a long time…but only for linux, not macos or windows. Their announcements about officially supporting linux hit the right chords, now it’s time to see whether the real world products that hit the market manage to deliver.
As a productivity platform I am fairly confident that an ARM laptop would serve me well. An important factor for me if whether we can bring our own OS. I’m not remotely interested in buying a laptop where the OS is tethered to the manufacture, so hopefully these products will be truly generic like x86 laptops are.
I am personally not interested in using ARM hardware to emulate x86 windows software, but I am interested in how well that would perform all the same. Obviously this is relevant for gaming since nearly all mainstream games are all x86.