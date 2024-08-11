Wayland merges new screen capture protocols

Nearly three years in the making, the ext-image-capture-source-v1 and ext-image-copy-capture-v1 protocols have been merged into the Wayland Protocols repository for vastly improving screen capture support on the Wayland desktop.
The ext-image-capture-source-v1 and ext-image-copy-capture-v1 screen copy protocols build upon wlroots’ wlr-screencopy-unstable-v1 with various improvements for better screen capture support under Wayland. These new protocols should allow for better performance and window capturing support for use-cases around RDP/VNC remote desktop, screen sharing, and more.↫ Michael Larabel
A very big addition to Wayland, as this has been a sore spot for many people wishing to move to Wayland from X. One of the developers behind the effort has penned a blog post with more details about these new protocols.
This is definitely good news. Unfortunately I’ve solved a number of problems requiring a graphical tool to be run on a server without X installed which has been a godsend. It’s unfortunate that Wayland doesn’t support similar functionality.
I appreciate the work been done and some day in the future indeed it might all pay off. Still it must be said that Wayland ended up being an over engineered project, draining sparse resources all over FOSS ecosystem and still long way to go, before one can honestly claim it depreciated X11/Xorg in term of taking responsibility for the darn thing to actually work as one would expect it to work, after decades, replacing something that is supposedly inherently broken.
Well, at least Wayland shut up all those Linux people who were all like “MacOS X is just Darwin with a new display system” 20 years ago, because now they know how hard it is to develop a brand-new display system.
And anyone who was smart enough to buy a MacOS X computer back then (preferably after the transition to Intel) enjoyed a Unix with a modern display system with a 20-year headstart.
Nah. If you went with Apple, two decades back, you paid the price for it. What Apple has transform their user base into, in this twenty years, no technology is worth that. On top of that GNU/Linux user base was just fine, with X11/Xorg. Still is, until i guess Wayland is ready to take over. In the next twenty years, or so.
Was there supposed to be a link to the blog post in there? All I see is the Phoronix page which links to the MR page.