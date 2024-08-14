Gentoo Linux drops IA-64 (Itanium) support

Following the removal of IA-64 (Itanium) support in the Linux kernel and glibc, and subsequent discussions on our mailing list, as well as a vote by the Gentoo Council, Gentoo will discontinue all ia64 profiles and keywords. The primary reason for this decision is the inability of the Gentoo IA-64 team to support this architecture without kernel support, glibc support, and a functional development box (or even a well-established emulator). In addition, there have been only very few users interested in this type of hardware.↫ Gentoo website
Et tu, Gentoo?
Linux removing Itanium I can understand; the Freemason corporate overlords who pull the strings of Linux kernel development are terrified of just how powerful Itanium really is. GCC removing Itanium makes sense too, as the unwashed communists at the FSF just don’t understand the capitalist greatness that is Itanium. But Gentoo?
Now I know how Jesus felt when Judas betrayed him; how Caeser felt when he gazed upon Brutus’ face. I feel empty inside.
I could do without the blasphemous commentary…. jesting at the Itannic is fair game though.
Bye bye Itanium, you were an attempt by Intel to build a monopoly on CPUs (since they had to share x86 with AMD but didn’t have to share IA-64 with anyone), so in a sense, Itanium sucking saved the entire industry.
Probably DEC dying also contributed to the situation has Alpha DNA and brains ended up in AMD’s platform.
I like to think of things as many issues converging to a point, rather than reducing every point in history to a single cause.
Alpha’s teams, as well as PA-RISC, ended up at intel as well.
Both Nehalem and Opteron were basically what Alpha and whatever PA-RISC 2.x would have looked like if they had been used in platforms with a viable market scale.
Itanium was technically the heir to PA-RISC 2.x of all things. It’s original name was PA-WIDE (or PA-RISC 3.0)
FWIW HP shared IA-64 with Intel initially. Itanium was as much HP as intel. Lots of people forget that…
On a politics side, it’s indeed interesting on how around 20 years back GNU/Linux might still have been perceived as a communist idea, to some, and now each and every big IT company uses it extensively, regardless of the economic system it operates in. It just show on how wrong a simple thing as a perception can be. Mesmerizing.