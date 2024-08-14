Gentoo Linux drops IA-64 (Itanium) support

Et tu, Gentoo?

Linux removing Itanium I can understand; the Freemason corporate overlords who pull the strings of Linux kernel development are terrified of just how powerful Itanium really is. GCC removing Itanium makes sense too, as the unwashed communists at the FSF just don’t understand the capitalist greatness that is Itanium. But Gentoo?

Now I know how Jesus felt when Judas betrayed him; how Caeser felt when he gazed upon Brutus’ face. I feel empty inside.