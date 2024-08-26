No unmodified files remain from original import of OpenBSD

The greek quiz is so obscure that it is ridiculous — noone can play this. Replace it with a new quiz about galley (ship) parts. This commit changes the LAST UNMODIFIED ORIGINAL FILE (meaning revision 1.1.1.1) from the original import that created OpenBSD on Oct 18, 1995. With this commit, we have completed an amusing mission of replacing the final parts of the original OpenBSD. We have reached OpenBSD of Theseus. ↫ Theo de Raadt

With this change to a quiz game in OpenBSD, every single file of the OpenBSD code base is newer than that first, original import.

Now I’m curious to see which other projects have achieved this milestone, and when.