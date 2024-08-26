Samsung will provide seven years of free Tizen OS upgrades for its AI TVs

If you are looking to upgrade your TV and want a long-lasting option, you may consider getting a Samsung AI TV powered by Tizen OS. The reason is that Samsung announced plans to offer seven years of Tizen OS upgrades for some of its Smart TVs.↫ Sagar Naresh Bhavsar at Neowin
Since buying a dumb TV is no longer possible, you might as well get the one with the longest possible support lifecycle. This new policy covers Samsung TVs from 2024 onward, as well as a few modls from 2023. There’s no word on if the ads that I’m assuming are part of Samsung’s smart TVs will also receive seven years of updates.
Or, you know, get a good Android TV box and never plug your actual TV into your network to begin with.
*nod* Ideally, paired with what my brother did… find a Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal on a suitable Commercial TV to bring the price down toward what an ad-subsidized consumer TV costs.
(For anyone not familiar with what a Commercial TV is, they’re what are used to build the digital signage in malls, stores, franchise restaurants, etc. where, if it changes its mind about supporting faithfully pretending to be dumb TV, it would risk having giant corporate and franchise customers cancelling all orders overnight and never trusting the brand again. The one my brother bought is from Sharp’s AQUOS line and is one of the less extreme ones that’s only rated for a 16-hour-per-day duty cycle. It lacks the compute module slot that Jeff Geerling’s TV has, but it does support being controlled via RS-232C.)
Thom Holwerda,
Not to disparage anyone who finds this solution works well for them, but what I find very annoying about android based multimedia centers is google’s almost intentional aversion to supporting local sources, be it movies, music, home videos, etc. All my computers transparently interoperate with each other using file shares. But with android I can’t do it, the necessary NFS drivers are striped out of android. There’s so much arm twisting to rope users into proprietary cloud subscription services. Even my daughter is getting google drive ads.
At least Ghost Commander has a module to connect with samba shares, but it’s so much more tedious to have to select files, copy them over, open/edit them locally on android, then go back to ghost commander to upload the files back to the NAS so that they can be saved to the LAN. Network sharing is so darn useful and the inability to do this with android and modern streaming TVs is such a let down.
Incidentally, if anyone actually has a good solution to open and play a NAS based music playlist on android, I’d like to hear how you did it because I’ve given up and stream from a computer instead…it’s just not a portable solution 🙁
With your android TV box run Kodi. It has great networking solutions. Or you can replace Android with CoreElec which is designed for Kodi.
franko
I did have a CoreElec device attached to the TV at one point, but my wife went and bought a roku instead because it couldn’t run the streaming services she wanted.
I just tried kodi on my phone and it streams music from my NAS! Thank you for suggesting it, I didn’t think about it.
The UI isn’t as good as other music players , but not a single one that I tried supported local network shares and they were useless since I cannot mount shares on android. I realize kodi is meant for a TV, the UI is tiny and cumbersome for a phone. Another issue is that the music stops playing as soon as the screen turns itself off. Maybe these can be fixed, I’ll have to play around with it.
There are a number of UI skins you can try that may work better suited for your use-case. Or, just create your own.
Another option is to install Jellyfin to any hardware (even works on a raspberry pi 3) to play your local media (mp4, mkv, mp3, avi, etc) using your smart TV’s DLNA, Android app, iPhone app, web client, Chromecast app, etc. Works even better on faster hardware (to support multiple users and transcoding).
MLAZA,
I don’t have a smart tv that supports it and didn’t want to provision yet more hardware (I’m already out of outlets and would be using two devices to stream local content to the tv…) But it’s not a bad idea. Thanks, I’ll keep it in mind.
Not that this will happen, but if Jellyfin supported the commercial streaming services, the roku would become totally redundant and I could replace it without upsetting the rest of the family.
https://features.jellyfin.org/posts/1022/external-media-channels-i-e-netflix-audible-tidal-spotify-etc-integration