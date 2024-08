I have been working on an emulator for early (Motorola 68000-powered) Macintosh computers. While implementing the disk drive, I noticed documentation was scattered and hard to find. Now that I have a working implementation, this post is my attempt to document everything in one place. ↫ Thomas [I do not know their last name]

Exactly what it says on the tin – everything you ever wanted to know about the disk drive on early Macintosh computers.