When EV startups shut down, will their cars still work?

When one of China’s once-popular electric vehicle startups went bust, car owners encountered an unexpected problem: Their vehicles went “offline.”
Richard Qian didn’t know what to expect when he heard that WM Motor, a Shanghai-based EV maker popular for its low prices, filed for bankruptcy in October 2023. He tried to drive his compact EX5 SUV as he normally would, but discovered that he could no longer log into WM Motor’s smartphone app, which remotely controlled the car lock and air conditioner. He also couldn’t see his car’s mileage and charging status on the dashboard.↫ Tianyu Fang at rest of world
Chinese car makers are heavily pushing to gain a foothold here in Sweden, it seems, as ads for these brands are popping up all over the place, and dealerships – although most likely not dedicated dealerships – are present even here in the Arctic high north. I have no idea how successful they are, as I don’t think I’ve ever seen one out in the wild, but with such massive presence they must be doing something right. Considering most of the cars they sell are electric, I assume if any of them go under, buyers would suffer the same issues as Qian did.
Of course, EV startups aren’t exactly a China-only thing, but there are definitely more of them than there are non-Chinese ones, since even brands already well-established in China will effectively be startups again when entering the European or American markets. If an otherwise successful Chinese car maker doesn’t survive in Europe, the end result is the same as if it were a European EV startup: no dealer network, no spare parts, and most likely, no servers to run your EV app.
This issue alone keeps me from taking EV startups – Chinese or otherwise – seriously until they’ve got several solid product generations under their belt. The idea of spending tens of thousands of euros on a car that randomly loses a bunch of its functionality because its brand went under sounds like a nightmare to me, especially since so many features are now shoveled into electronic black boxes, down to even the door handles.
I’ll stick with established brands, for now.
Most cars don’t get updates to their software, EV or not. Get a car that’s 5+ years old and you’ll see unpatched android smart screens and sat navs that don’t know what road they are on.
In terms of EV brands.. Volvo, the flag carrier car brand of Sweden, was sold by Ford to China’s Geely Holding. So even “established brands” are simply the same Chinese startups with a different badge.
I am so against cars being designed this way. This isn’t the first and won’t be the last. I’m against this for all devices actually, smart phones, smart televisions, smart themostats, smart lights, smart printers, smart cameras….Owners should be have local control! It’s the manufacturers who should be loosing access on the owners say. But as things go, it’s the owners who loose control.
I don’t know what the tariff situation is like in europe, but here in the US both the trump administration and biden administration have signed in very steep import taxes ..
So a $15k car from china becomes $30k, and that’s still before sales taxes, markup and other fees. Macroeconomically these taxes are ultimately passed onto consumers. Given that a large portion of our goods are from China, the average family may be paying a couple thousand dollars more every year than we used to. This inflation is killing us. I don’t know Harris’ position on import taxes, but for his part Trump stated he would raise import taxes them even more if elected a second term.
While it’s true that we’ve been loosing the manufacturing war with China, I think import taxes may be causing more harm than code. What we need is for US manufactures to be more competitive, but these protectionist measures don’t actually do that. 🙁
Established brands are trying to normalize this too though. Monthly subscriptions to unlock features in our own cars. It’s a bunch of BS but with enough pressure car manufacturers may just get what they want. They’ll all jump on the subscription bandwagon and we’ll all have to deal with the new normal being restricted cars,
As much as I want to avoid this future, in a few more product generation we might be there.