GNU Screen 5.0 released

I don’t use GNU Screen so I don’t have much to say here, but I do know it’s a popular tool among the kind of people who read OSNews, so a new major release should be covered here. In case you’re not aware, “Screen is a full-screen window manager that multiplexes a physical terminal between several processes, typically interactive shells”. Basically, it’s window manager for terminals.

Rewritten authentication mechanism

Add escape %T to show current tty for window

Add escape %O to show number of currently open windows

Use wcwdith() instead of UTF-8 hard-coded tables ↫ GNU Screen 5.0 announcement

You can download the tarball yourself, or just wait until the update hits your distribution of choice.