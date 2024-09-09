KDE to focus on improving developer experience, input methods

The KDE project is currently having its yearly conference – Akademy – and at the conference, the project announced its goals for the coming years.

The KDE community has charted its course for the coming years, focusing on three interconnected paths that converge on a single point: community. These paths aim to improve user experience, support developers, and foster community growth. ↫ Farid Abdelnour on the KDE Blogs

First, the project intends to make it easier for developers to build KDE applications. They want to do this in various ways, but most notably they want to improve the developer experience for people writing KDE applications in languages other than C++, such as Rust or Python. This is a very welcome goal, as I feel there’s definitely a bit of a lack of new KDE applications, and as any other open source project, KDE can always use more developers.

Second, KDE is going to focus on improving the input experience, as in the various ways you interact with your computer. Accessibility, and the more complex input methods people with accessibility needs require, are also part of this goal, but it also covers simpler things like mice with tons of buttons, drawing tablets, 2-in-1 laptops, and so on. I’m assuming this also includes controlling the various RGB stuff found in every keyboard and mouse these days, as this is something KDE has already been making inroads into.

The third and final goal is one strongly related to the first goal, as it involves community outreach to attract new contributors. This covers not just individual contributors, but also support from institutions, organisations, and I’m guessing companies, too. With Valve opting for KDE for its Steam Deck, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some more involvement from that direction, too, which meshes well with the input goal mentioned above.

If you all keep becoming Patreons and donating to us, I might be able to actually go to Akademy next year and be a fly on the wall for some more in-depth reporting from such a conference. I can’t guarantee anything – especially since I have two small children, live far away from everything here in the Arctic, and have serious anxiety problems to take into account, but it’s definitely a goal for me for next year.