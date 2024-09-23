Microsoft deprecates Windows Server Update Services, suggests cloud services instead

As part of our vision for simplified Windows management from the cloud, Microsoft has announced deprecation of Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). Specifically, this means that we are no longer investing in new capabilities, nor are we accepting new feature requests for WSUS. However, we are preserving current functionality and will continue to publish updates through the WSUS channel. We will also support any content already published through the WSUS channel.↫ Nir Froimovici
What an odd feature to deprecate. Anyone with a large enough fleet of machines probably makes use of Windows Server Update Services, as it adds some much-needed centralised control to the downloading and deployment of Windows updates, so you can do localised partial rollouts for testing, which, as the CrowdStrike debacle showed us once more, is quite important. WSUS also happens to be a local tool, that is set up and run locally, instead of in the cloud, and that’s where we get to the real reason WSUS is being deprecated.
Microsoft is advising IT managers who use WSUS to switch to Microsoft’s alternatives, like Windows Autopatch, Microsoft Intune, and Azure Update Manager. These all happen to run in the cloud, giving up that control WSUS provided by running locally, and they’re not free either – they’re subscription services, of course. I mean, technically WSUS isn’t free either as it’s part of Windows Server, but these cloud services come on top of the cost of Windows Server itself.
Nobody escapes the relentless march of subscription costs.
This is absolutely stupid idea. Pardon for the language.
Those who use WSUS, will not willingly switch to cloud based one.
They will either:
1) Do it with extreme contempt
2) Look for alternatives
The reason one uses WSUS is (a) to make sure all updates are vetted, and do not break the fleet like recent CloudStrike fiasco, (b) the systems are not connected to the Internet in the first place. There are many mission critical deployments who are offline or even “air gapped” for technical and security reasons.
This will force admins to handle updates manually (yes it can still be done. You just download installers, and deploy them, without the help of the update service), and maybe, just maybe, look at alternative operating systems that would not treat them this way.
Of course they were going to do it sooner or later. It gives them more control over the boxes and enables subscription mumbo-jumbo. People must be crazy to still use and invest in Windows-related technologies and OS to SERVE the data. At this point, you are the one doing this to yourself.
That’s it we are switching to GNU/Linux. Nah, it will be fine, all customers will switch from local to cloud based solution and will pay monthly fee for it. Rest assured.