Tcl/Tk 9.0 released

Tcl 9.0 and Tk 9.0 – usually lumped together as Tcl/Tk – have been released. Tcl 9.0 brings 64bit compatibility so it can address data values larger than 2 GB, better Unicode support, support for mounting ZIP files as file systems, and much, much more. Tk 9.0 gets support for scalable vector graphics, much better platform integration with things like system trays, gestures, and so on, and much more.
2024-09-30 General Development 2 Comments
Nice! I really like Tcl/Tk, and the new additions (specially SVG support and easier standalone packaging of scripts) are very welcome. Also, I see that python’s tkinter already has support for it ( https://github.com/python/cpython/pull/124156 ), which is, AFAIK, where most people use Tcl’s Tk. A very welcome release, indeed.
Maybe tkinter is the most frequent use of the tool kit part. I’m not familiar with it., Many different other random networking tools have tcl as their scripting language. That’s where I’ve seen it most. I think I ran into that in my foray into sound design decades ago, not sure if that’s still a thing there.