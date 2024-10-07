macOS 15.0 now UNIX 03-certified

You have to wonder how meaningful this news is in 2024, but macOS 15.0 Sequoia running on either Apple Silicon or Intel processors is now UNIX 03-certified.
The UNIX 03 Product Standard is the mark for systems conforming to Version 3 of the Single UNIX Specification. It is a significantly enhanced version of the UNIX 98 Product Standard. The mandatory enhancements include alignment with ISO/IEC 9989:1999 C Programming Language, IEEE Std 1003.1-2001 and ISO/IEC 9945:2002. This Product Standard includes the following mandatory Product Standards: Internationalized System Calls and Libraries Extended V3,Commands and Utilities V4, C Language V2, and Internationalized Terminal Interfaces.↫ UNIX 03 page
The questionable usefulness of this news stems from a variety of factors. The UNIX 03 specification hails from the before time of 2002, when UNIX-proper still had some footholds in the market and being a UNIX meant something to the industry. These days, Linux has pretty much taken over the traditional UNIX market, and UNIX certification seems to have all but lost its value. Only one operating system can boast to conform to the latest UNIX specification – AIX is UNIX V7 and 03-certified – while macOS and HP-UX are only UNIX 03-certified. OpenWare, UnixWare, and z/OS only conform to even older standards.
On top of all this, it seems being UNIX-certified by The Open Group feels a lot like a pay-to-play scheme, making it unlikely that community efforts like, say, FreeBSD, Debian, or similarly popular server operating systems could ever achieve UNIX-certification even if they wanted to. This makes the whole UNIX-certification world feel more like the dying vestiges of a job security program than something meaningful for an operating system to aspire to.
In any even, you can now write a program that compiles and runs on all two UNIX 03-certified operating systems, as long as it only uses POSIX APIs.
Interestingly, some Chinese RHEL forks have in the past had UNIX certification. (This certification can lapse, even. Which means companies have to keep paying to play.)
The fact that, of all things, z/OS, which isn’t even a Unix-like (but has a compatibility environment), has the certification kinda makes a joke out of all of this, though.
While the associated cost might be high, the UNIX principle is one of standards and interoperability.
Linux and the concept of “choice” has moved us away from that.
“Linux has pretty much taken over the traditional UNIX market”
A similar argument is a browsers being W3c compliant is irrelevant now Chrome is so dominant.
Standards in computing are important, but sadly new features tend to trump it, especially in FOSS world
Unix always been a mess of non-compatible standard revisions, bad code portability, and arbitrary reinventions of the same wheel through all its different commercial and academic versions.
In the end, Linux and GNU/LLVM managed to offer what Unix/POSIX never really were able to. Basically, ./configure and the rest of autotools managed to finally do what POSIX has tried, and failed, to do for decades. And Linux offered a common portable kernel architecture to build systems on top of.
And the market spoke accordingly.
Unix certification is mostly for giggles at this point. It’s basically just basically Apple, IBM, HP, and SCO paying a yearly fee for some cert that likely is required by some ancient legacy software/support contracts that still rack in enough money to make the whole nonsense worthwhile.
How can an OS like MacOS that refuses to run “unsigned” software by default be UNIX 03-certified? If I have to jump through special hoops to compile a “signed” build, how can that OS be UNIX 03-certified? This is why UNIX certification was always meaningless: it allows just enough wiggle room for UNIXes to be theoretically compatible but actually not.
I haven’t made up my mind whether OSes should allow the running of unsigned software by default (I think the default should be override-able, but haven’t made up my mind about what the default should be), but my point is, UNIX 03 provides wiggle-room for OSes to do both and yet we are supposed to believe it’s a “standard”.
Brew (or indeed any curl installed software) isn’t notorised using the Apple Dev keys. They are signed in the sense that brew self signs if I remember correctly.
So UNIX compatibility is still a thing where you can run the same software in a consistent manner (not withstanding things like architecture and so on)
Unix standard for OSX applies mainly to its BSD layer. There are other layers that make up OSX that have nothing to do with Unix, and thus outside of the scope of the certification.
As others have said its outside of scope, but also the kind of people that would want unix certification, probably care that the os is locked down. That’s probably a good thing for them. I don’t like it as a user of a personal machine. But wait Apple doesn’t have a server form factor…. Why does anyone want it to be unix compatible?