The OSNews 2024 fundraiser: support OSNews to keep it alive

Do you want OSNews to continue to exist? Do you like the selection of news items I manage to scrounge up almost every day? Do you want OSNews free from corporate influence, “AI”-generated nonsense, and the kind of SEO-optimised blogspam we all despise? Consider supporting OSNews financially, so I can keep running the site as an independent entity, free from the forces that make the web shittier every day. There are several ways you can support OSNews.

First, you can become a Patreon. Being an OSNews Patreon means no more ads on OSNews, access to the OSNews Matrix room, and some fancy flair on your comments. The goal is to eventually have enough Patreons supporting us to make us independent even from regular ads, which means we’ll need to hit at least €1500-€2000 a month. Once we achieve that, we will turn off ads for everyone. OSNews is my job, and thus my only source of income, so we can only turn off ads once community support is high enough to do so. This is obviously a long-term goal.

To help us all get there, I’ve added a brand new, even higher Patreon tier. If being a Platinum Patreon isn’t enough for you, you can now move on up and become an Antimatter Patreon for €50/month. You’ll get all the same benefits as the Platinum tier, but on top of that, you can opt to have your name permanently displayed on the frontpage in our sidebar. This tier is really specifically designed for the most hardcore supporters of OSNews, and can even be used as a bit of a marketing tool for yourself.

By the way, I do not know where to go after antimatter. What’s rarer and more expensive than antimatter?

Second, you can make an individual donation to OSNews through Ko-Fi. Recently, my wife, two kids, and I were all hit with, in order, bronchitis, flu, and then a minor cold. With all of us down and out, unable to work, our finances obviously took a bit of a hit. My wife works in home care for the elderly, which isn’t exactly a job with a fair wage, so any time we can’t work it hits us hard. Individual Ko-Fi donations have proven to be lifesavers. As such, I’ve set up a Ko-Fo donation target of €2500, so my wife, kids, and I can build up a bit of a buffer for emergencies. Creating such a buffer will be a huge load off our backs.

Third, we have official OSNews merch! Our merch store is filled with a ton of fun products for the operating system connoisseurs among us, from the basic OSNews T-shirt and mug, to the old-school ASCII-art OSNews T-shirt and sweatshirt, and finally three unique terminal T-shirts showing the terminal of MS-DOS, BeOS, and Mac OS X. Each of the terminal shirts sport the correct colour schemes, text, and fonts. The pricing has been set up in such a way that for each product sold, we receive about $8.

OSNews has always been a passion project for everyone involved, and I’d like to continue that. By making sure we’re independent, free from the forces that are destroying websites left, right, and centre, OSNews can keep doing what it’s always done: report on things nobody else covers, without the pressure to post 45 items about every new iPhone, stupid SEO blogspam nonsense about how to plug in a USB cable or whatever, or “AI”-generated drudgery.

The people making that possible are all of our Patreons, Ko-Fi donors, and merch customers. You have no idea how thankful I am for each and every one of you.