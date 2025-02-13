JotaleaOS: a very tiny hobby operating system

JotaleaOS is an open source, minimalistic, experimental operating system made by Jotalea, designed for extreme low-resource environments. It does not support external programs or games, as it lacks a standard application execution environment. The system is entirely self-contained, running only its built-in commands.↫ JotaleaOS website
Exactly what is says on the tin: a tiny operating system created entirely as a learning experience. That’s it.
I’ve used OSes that do more than this in 2K, let alone 2Mb; I’m not sure why the system requirements are so excessive.