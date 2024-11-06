Notepad gets “AI”

Nothing is sacred.
With this update, we are introducing the ability to rewrite content in Notepad with the help of generative AI. You can rephrase sentences, adjust the tone, and modify the length of your content based on your preferences to refine your text.↫ Dave Grochocki at the Windows Insider Blog
This is the reason everything is going to shit.
Totally worth all those huge data centres and the nukes to power them.
Stop using US-based operating systems. Even the Linux distributions. openSUSE, EndeavourOS, CachyOS, they all sound great about now. OpenBSD has always been great.
AI enabled the rise of fascism and now it will be used to rewrite facts with alternative statements.
What is worse, there is literally no reg edits or powershell commands to disable all this new crap in notepad. It’s all playpen-os point and click to disable things like the autocorrect and spellcheck. I just want to edit some scripts! Leave me alone!
Even replacing notepad as the default txt editor is more additional hoops than it should be.
Bring back wordpad and frankenstein that, leave notepad alone!!
I also don’t like any of the changes. But it would seem that microsoft aren’t afraid tp displease users these days. After all, many users complain, but few actually do anything about it. I try to disable all the anti-features I can from my account, but I had to log into a new user account the other day…ugh it’s appalling how much of a hellscape windows has become. And why is it so slow? Even a fresh install is so bloated.
Win11Debloat works quite well. I have an old Intel celeron NUC that I can manage to use as a jump-box. Under 2GB ram after boot.
Not sure if Grammarly needs to worry about all the lost business from hard-core notepad users.
This just feels like an excuse to data mine everything we type into notepad. That is probably worth more as a data stream than my lifetime value as a Windows customer otherwise. Perhaps I am too cynical.
Then again, I am typing this on macOS and have been using EndeavourOS all day. So they are not getting much out of me either way.