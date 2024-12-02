If not React, then what?

Rejecting an engrained practice of bullshitting does not come easily. Frameworkism preaches that the way to improve user experiences is to adopt more (or different) tooling from the framework’s ecosystem. This provides adherents with something to do that looks plausibly like engineering, except it isn’t. It can even become a totalising commitment; solutions to user problems outside the framework’s expanded cinematic universe are unavailable to the frameworkist. Non-idiomatic patterns that unlock significant wins for users are bugs to be squashed. And without data or evidence to counterbalance bullshit artists’s assertions, who’s to say they’re wrong? Orthodoxy unmoored from measurements of user outcomes predictably spins into abstruse absurdities. Heresy, eventually, is perceived to carry heavy sanctions. It’s all nonsense. ↫ Alex Russell

I’m not a developer, but any application that uses frameworks like React that I’ve ever used tend to be absolute trainwrecks when it comes to performance, usability, consistency, and platform integration. When someone claims to have an application available for a platform I use, but it’s using React or Electron or whatever, they’re lying in my eyes – what they really have is a website running in a window frame, which may or may not even be a native window frame. Developing using these tools indicates to me a lack of care, a lack of respect for the users of your product.

I am militantly native. I’d rather use a less functional application than a Chrome web application cosplaying as a real application, and I will most likely not even consider using your service if all you have is a website-in-a-box. If you don’t respect me, I see no need to respect you. If you want an application on a specific platform, use that platform’s native tools and APIs to build it. Anything else tells me all I need to know about how much you truly care about the product you’re building.