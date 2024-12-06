EXiGY: let’s make shareware again

EXiGY rolls up the all of the above experiences into a single package: make games the way they were made in the mid-90s, by dragging and dropping objects into a window, programming some behaviour into those objects, and clicking the Run button. It’s like ZZT with tile graphics instead of ASCII.

Want to send your little game to some friends? Click the Gift button to package all of the files up, and send your friend the .XGY file.

EXiGY is about making it fun to create games again.