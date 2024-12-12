Support my attempt to find out if you can do NFC tap-to-pay without big tech

I’ve been dropping a lot of hints about my journey to rid myself of Google’s Android on my Pixel 8 Pro lately, a quest which grew in scope until it covered everything from moving to GrapheneOS to dropping Gmail, from moving to open source “stock” Android application replacements to reconsidering my use of Google Photos, from dropping my dependency on Google Keep to setting up Home Assistant, and much, much more. You get the idea: this has turned into a very complex process where I evaluated my every remaining use of big tech, replacing them with alternatives where possible, leaving only a few cases where I’m sticking with what I was using.
And yes, this whole process will turn into an article detailing my quest, because I think recent events have made remocing big tech from your life a lot more important than it already was.
Anyway, one of the few things I couldn’t find an alternative for was Google Pay’s tap-to-pay functionality in stores. I don’t like using cash – I haven’t held paper money in my hands in like 15 years – and I’d rather keep my bank cards, credit card, and other important documents at home instead of carrying them around and losing them (or worse). As such, I had completely embraced the tap-to-pay lifestyle, with my phone and my Pixel Watch II. Sadly, Google Pay tap-to-pay NFC payments are simply not possible on GrapheneOS (or other de-Googled ROMS, for that matter), because of Google’s stringent certification requirements. Some banks do offer NFC payments through their own applications, but mine does not.
I thought this is where the story ended, but as it turns out, there is actually a way to get tap-to-pay NFC payments in stores back: Garmin Pay. Garmin offers this functionality on a number of its watches, and it pretty much works wherever Google Pay or Apple Pay is accepted, too. And best of all: it works just fine on de-Googled Android ROMs. Peope have been asking me to check this out and make it part of my quest, and ever the people-pleaser, I would love to oblige.
Sadly, it does require owning a supported Garmin watch, which I don’t have. To guage interest in me testing this, I’ve set up a Ko-Fi goal of €400 you can contribute to. Obviously, this is by no means a must, but if you’re interested in finding out if you can ditch big tech, but keep enjoying the convenience of tap-to-pay NFC payments – this is your chance.
It’s not that I love cash, it’s that I hate using something as in-appropriate as a cell phone as a payment method…. It makes me feel like walking into stores with my laptop and trying to rub it against the counter and looking confused. Credit cards are in fact perfect for people who want to subject themselves to not being able to pay for gas in a power outage. We don’t need to complicate that further.
How often are you in situations without power? Also there are battery powered CC acceptors out there that work on ipads & the like. Google/Apple Pay make the transaction safer as the payment information is not usable by anyone else who captures it. Its locked to that device, and by a Pin/face/fingerprint.
I’ve also run into more than one… server down situation, Chinese restaurant that does not take anything but cash, or just a random person on the street I want to buy something from, discount for cash gash station, to always carry cash too.
Bill Shooter of Bul,
I consider this a huge failure of MC and Visa to secure payments. The cryptography required to solve all of these problems evolved decades ago and yet we’re still so vulnerable to skimmers and merchant database leaks. It’s totally insane that the credit card industry works this way and requires so many entities to be trustworthy.
There are good solutions to this that can be implemented in a genuinely vendor neutral manor with cryptographic guaranties. But instead we’ve got credit card and tech companies who are only out for themselves and don’t want interoperability or even security…it’s so frustrating to know there are good solutions and yet be continually held back by selfish business interests.
What really gets me about this is the strict requirements the credit card companies place on retailers via PCI compliance (which I’m not complaining about, retailers do need to be proactive about security), yet their own systems are outdated, flawed, and highly vulnerable, at least here in the US. Every time I use one of my cards at a contactless or chip reader and either it goes through right away or else gives me an option to “bypass PIN”, I roll my eyes. The PIN exists for a reason, why on earth would I want my card to be able to work without a PIN if it’s stolen? It’s not even an inconvenience, it’s a four digit code! It’s no wonder us Americans are stereotyped as lazy and stupid.
I have never seen this in Europe (well for the last 10 years). My understanding is that in the USA many retailers actively block upgrading to PIN and/or extra checks because (and this is only something I read online somewhere, I could be wrong) in the current unsafe situation, when you have the signed payment slip, if any fraud occurs, the retailer still gets the money from the card vendor, it’s garanteed.
Apparently there is resistance because in the electronic safer situation there is no hancock, the retailer wouldn’t be refunded by the card vendor. Or so is the fear. Hence the slow adoption.
> if any fraud occurs, the retailer still gets the money from the card vendor, it’s garanteed.
As far as I remember in Europe it was the other way – if fraud occurs with Chip-and-PIN, then merchant is refunded, otherwise ancient magnetic stripe transactions frauds are on merchant. This caused magnetic stripe payments to die quickly. Hard copy of credit card and chequebooks (whatever that was) were never a thing in Poland.
When “amazing” Apple Pay was introduced, in Poland nobody cared, as it was nothing new. PayPass (contactless payment) was already widely used and accepted. Currently banks start accepting 2FA devices such as YubiKey as option to protect your account – you need HW key to access your account website from a web browser. All banks support BLIK and contactless payment via phones, as it pretty much requirement from customers.
Its a worthy goal, There is one snag I see … Garmin Pay like Google and Apple pay requires the participation of the issuing bank. So the challenge is not finding a store that accepts it, but a Card that does. I’m not sure how many banks have signed on to allow for Garmin Pay. Is Garmin a popular watch choice in Europe?
Their list of supported banks and cards seems quite extensive.
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/garminpay/banks/
They have the large ones, which is nice. Some of my banks are there, some aren’t. If yours are, go for it.
Depends where you live now, but in Sweden most banks have their own apps which work with NFC and you can pay without google or apple services.
Donated, I’m looking forward to the results! I have a semi-smart watch, it’s the Amazfit T-Rex 2, it’s pretty good for what is essentially a fitness watch, but I’d love to find a good replacement that is closer to what you get with the Apple Watch or Pixel Watch without Apple’s or Google’s shenanigans attached to it. The Garmin watches are fairly expensive but sometimes you just have to pay more for a better experience.
I admire the dedication, but not for me personally. I’d love a de-Googled world but the problem is there are no controls. If you buy it and it works now, there’s every chance it’ll require Google services in the future. Just like your ‘support robot’ article from the other day, they can shift the goalposts any time they want.
Hey Thom,
I have more than enough loyalty points to donate a supported watch.
Just a matter of shipping it from Canada.
This is what is available to me.
https://rewards.airmiles.ca/merchandise/search?q=garmin