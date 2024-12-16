Fedora’s new Btrfs SIG should focus on making Btrfs’ features more accessible

As Michel Lind mentioned back in August, we wanted to form a Special Interest Group to further the development and adoption of Btrfs in Fedora. As of yesterday, the SIG is now formed.↫ Neal Gompa
Since I’ve been using Fedora on all my machines for a while now, I’ve also been using Btrfs as my one and only file system for just as much time, without ever experiencing any issues. In fact, I recently ordered four used 4TB enterprise hard drives (used, yes, but zero SMART issues) to set up a storage pool whereto I can download my favourite YouTube playlists so I don’t have to rely on internet connectivity and YouTube not being shit. I combined the four drives into a single 16TB Btrfs volume, and it’s working flawlessly.
Of course, not having any redundancy is a terrible idea, but I didn’t care much since it’s just downloaded YouTube videos. However, it’s all working so flawlessly, and the four drives were so cheap, I’m going to order another four drives and turn the whole thing into a 16TB Btrfs volume using one of the Btrfs RAID profiles for proper redundancy, even if it “costs” me half of the 32TB of total storage. This way, I can also use it as an additional backup for more sensitive data, which is never a bad thing.
The one big downside here is that all of this has to be set up and configured using the command line. While that makes sense in a server environment and I had no issues doing so, I think a product that calls itself Fedora Workstation (or, in my case, Fedora KDE, but the point stands) should have proper graphical tools for managing the file system it uses. Fedora should come with a graphical utility to set up, manage, and maintain Btrfs volumes, so you don’t have to memorise a bunch of arcane commands. I know a lot of people get very upset when you even suggest someting like this, but that’s just elitist nonsense. Btrfs has various incredibly useful features that should be exposed to users of all kinds, not just sysadmins and weird nerds – and graphical tools are a great way to do this.
I don’t know exactly what the long-term plans of the new Btrrfs SIG are going to be, but I think making the useful features of Btrfs more accessible should definitely be on the list. You shouldn’t need to be a CLI expert to set up resilient, redundant local storage on your machine, especially now that the interest in digital self-sufficiency is increasing.
I mean, OpenSUSE has had tools for this in Yast for a very long time, so it’s about time that the Fedora guys do the same.
Well, I’ve said it not long ago, but…I’d love to have BTRFS to replace mdraid but it needs to become production ready first!!!
There have been longstanding problems requiring manual intervention under raid failures (I tested a few weeks back) and this single problem has been a major holdup for adoption. Because of this I had little choice but to provision my brother’s computer with a more traditional mdraid. BTRFS is not up to the task. And I can’t justify BTRFS on servers because of the implied downtime and manual intervention at the local console needed to get running again in situations where “normal” raid systems can keep the system operational.
This needs to be a top priority in order for BTRFS to be considered a good replacement for older raid systems. BTRFS has a really nice feature-set, and I’d like to replace mdraid/lvm…but it’s unsuitable for most production systems where redundancy is used to maximize uptime. It actually maximizes downtime, a failure on any media will leave the system unbootable without manual intervention…. Devs have been dragging their feet on this, but IMHO it’s a disastrous position for BTRFS to take and we end up with ZFS being recommended instead because it has proper support for raid without downtime and manual intervention.
Thom Holwerda,
Are you using this BTRFS RAID for root or just additional storage? If it’s just additional storage then at least it’s not imperative to boot. But know that if any disk in the raid goes offline the entire volume goes offline and you’ll need to intervene to bring it up and do so correctly to minimize the risk of data loss.
I’ve had more unrecoverable failures on BTRFS than any other FS. I use ZFS and haven’t lost a bit in nearly 2 decades of continual use. I’d love it if it got some attention. I might even dare to try it out again (it’s been a year)… well, maybe… trust is hard earned and easily lost.