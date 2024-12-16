Fedora’s new Btrfs SIG should focus on making Btrfs’ features more accessible

As Michel Lind mentioned back in August, we wanted to form a Special Interest Group to further the development and adoption of Btrfs in Fedora. As of yesterday, the SIG is now formed. ↫ Neal Gompa

Since I’ve been using Fedora on all my machines for a while now, I’ve also been using Btrfs as my one and only file system for just as much time, without ever experiencing any issues. In fact, I recently ordered four used 4TB enterprise hard drives (used, yes, but zero SMART issues) to set up a storage pool whereto I can download my favourite YouTube playlists so I don’t have to rely on internet connectivity and YouTube not being shit. I combined the four drives into a single 16TB Btrfs volume, and it’s working flawlessly.

Of course, not having any redundancy is a terrible idea, but I didn’t care much since it’s just downloaded YouTube videos. However, it’s all working so flawlessly, and the four drives were so cheap, I’m going to order another four drives and turn the whole thing into a 16TB Btrfs volume using one of the Btrfs RAID profiles for proper redundancy, even if it “costs” me half of the 32TB of total storage. This way, I can also use it as an additional backup for more sensitive data, which is never a bad thing.

The one big downside here is that all of this has to be set up and configured using the command line. While that makes sense in a server environment and I had no issues doing so, I think a product that calls itself Fedora Workstation (or, in my case, Fedora KDE, but the point stands) should have proper graphical tools for managing the file system it uses. Fedora should come with a graphical utility to set up, manage, and maintain Btrfs volumes, so you don’t have to memorise a bunch of arcane commands. I know a lot of people get very upset when you even suggest someting like this, but that’s just elitist nonsense. Btrfs has various incredibly useful features that should be exposed to users of all kinds, not just sysadmins and weird nerds – and graphical tools are a great way to do this.

I don’t know exactly what the long-term plans of the new Btrrfs SIG are going to be, but I think making the useful features of Btrfs more accessible should definitely be on the list. You shouldn’t need to be a CLI expert to set up resilient, redundant local storage on your machine, especially now that the interest in digital self-sufficiency is increasing.