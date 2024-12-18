POSIX conformance testing for the Redox signals project

The Redox team has received a grant from NLnet to develop Redox OS Unix-style Signals, moving the bulk of signal management to userspace, and making signals more consistent with the POSIX concepts of signaling for processes and threads. It also includes Process Lifecycle and Process Management aspects. As a part of that project, we are developing tests to verify that the new functionality is in reasonable compliance with the POSIX.1-2024 standard.
This report describes the state of POSIX conformance testing, specifically in the context of Signals.↫ Ron Williams
This is the kind of dry, but important matter a select few of you will fawn over. Consider it my Christmas present for you. There’s also a shorter update on the dynamic linker in Redox, which also goes into some considerable detail about how it works, and what progress has been made.