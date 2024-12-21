Never forgive them

The people running the majority of internet services have used a combination of monopolies and a cartel-like commitment to growth-at-all-costs thinking to make war with the user, turning the customer into something between a lab rat and an unpaid intern, with the goal to juice as much value from the interaction as possible. To be clear, tech has always had an avaricious streak, and it would be naive to suggest otherwise, but this moment feels different. I’m stunned by the extremes tech companies are going to extract value from customers, but also by the insidious way they’ve gradually degraded their products. ↫ Ed Zitron

This is the reality we’re all living in, and it’s obvious from any casual computer use, or talking to anyone who uses computers, just how absolutely dreadful using the mainstream platforms and services has become. Google Search has become useless, DuckDuckGo is being overrun with “AI”-generated slop, Windows is the operating system equivalent of this, Apple doesn’t even know how to make a settings application anymore, iOS is yelling at you about all the Apple subscriptions you don’t have yet, Android is adding “AI” to its damn file manager, and the web is unusable without aggressive ad blocking. And all of this is not only eating up our computers’ resources, it’s also actively accelerating the destruction of our planet, just so lazy people can generate terrible images where people have six fingers.

I’m becoming more and more extreme in my complete and utter dismissal of the major tech companies, and I’m putting more and more effort into taking back control ovewr the digital aspects of my life wherever possible. Not using Windows or macOS has improved the user experience of my PCs and laptops by incredible amounts, and moving from Google’s Android to GrapheneOS has made my smartphone feel more like it’s actually mine than ever before. Using technology products and services made by people who actually care and have morals and values that don’t revolve around unending greed is having a hugely positive impact on my life, and I’m at the point now where I’d rather not have a smartphone or computer than be forced to use trashware like Windows, macOS, or iOS.

The backlash against shitty technology companies and their abusive practices is definitely growing, and while it hasn’t exploded into the mainstream just yet, I think we’re only a few more shitty iOS updates and useless Android “AI” features away from a more general uprising against the major technology platforms. There’s a reason laws like the DMA are so overwhelmingy popular, and I feel like this is only the beginning.