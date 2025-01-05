Why Half-Life 3 speculation is reaching a fever pitch again

The more than two decades since Half-Life 2‘s release have been filled with plenty of rumors and hints about Half-Life 3, ranging from the official–ish to the thin to the downright misleading. As we head into 2025, though, we’re approaching something close to a critical mass of rumors and leaks suggesting that Half-Life 3 is really in the works this time, and could be officially announced in the coming months.↫ Kyle Orland at Ars Technica
We should all be skeptical of anything related to Half-Life 3, but there’s no denying something’s buzzing. The one reason why I personally think a Half-Life 3 might be happening is the imminent launch of SteamOS for generic PCs, possibly accompanied by prebuilt SteamOS PCs and consoles and third-party Steam Decks. It makes perfect sense for Valve to have such a launch accompanied by the release of Half-Life 3, similar to how Hlaf-Life 2 was accompanied by the launch of Steam.
We’ll have to wait and see. It will be hard to fulfill all the crazy expectations, though.
Thom Holwerda,
Technologywise so much has improved since HL1-2 series and there’s so much new ground, not only graphics fidelity but physics & gameplay mechanics. I enjoy the old games, but replaying them they seem extremely linear to a fault. It was nice to share a common experience, but I wonder if they could make it a little less linear. Maybe the story progression remains linear but the world inside of the progression is less constrained and more open world. They need to introduce something beyond the 1v1 fights that have been done endlessly. Better AI companions and enemies would be an obvious improvement. To provide a player with more autonomy and authenticity, maybe some battles could take place anywhere in the open world rather than always being in a scripted locations and characters could adapt dynamically. A blend of scripted and unique dynamic experiences.
Old franchises risk getting silly as they try to add ridiculous story & gameplay elements to subvert expectations. For example they could expand into a “multiverse” but that can feel like a cheap way to expand a universe. You might come up with interesting multiverse gameplay but it’s hard to remain grounded after this and it can’t be undone. Alien attacks do setup some cool scenes, but I find this repetitive. Maybe an alien has telekinesis and can manipulate the world and you have to find a way for your team to trick it. A future game will probably uncover more about the g-man’s manipulation of events and how the battles are all being manipulated to some end. Maybe Gorden would even go up against g-man himself?
I know people tire hearing about AI, but I do think there are innovative gameplay mechanics waiting to be unlocked with AI. Like having creatures being much less scripted and legitimately accomplishing objectives autonomously. “Dog” from HL2 is explicitly a robot, but I’m also thinking biological entities that you could train in game to help you and they would learn their behavior from. What they do would depend completely on how you trained them. I don’t know if there’s a cool way to incorporate this into the game without making it feel like your a babysitter, haha.