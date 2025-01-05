Why Half-Life 3 speculation is reaching a fever pitch again

We should all be skeptical of anything related to Half-Life 3, but there’s no denying something’s buzzing. The one reason why I personally think a Half-Life 3 might be happening is the imminent launch of SteamOS for generic PCs, possibly accompanied by prebuilt SteamOS PCs and consoles and third-party Steam Decks. It makes perfect sense for Valve to have such a launch accompanied by the release of Half-Life 3, similar to how Hlaf-Life 2 was accompanied by the launch of Steam.

We’ll have to wait and see. It will be hard to fulfill all the crazy expectations, though.