NESFab: a new programming language for creating NES games

NESFab is a new programming language for creating NES games. Designed with 8-bit limitations in mind, the language is more ergonomic to use than C, while also producing faster assembly code. It’s easy to get started with, and has a useful set of libraries for making your first — or hundredth — NES game. ↫ NESFab website

NESFab has some smart features developers of NES games will certainly appreciate, most notably automatic bank switching. Instead of doing this manually, but NESFab will automatically carve your code and data up into banks to be switched in and out of memory when needed. There’s also an optional map editor, which makes it very easy to create additional levels for your game. All in all, a very cool project I hadn’t heard of, which also claims to perform better than other compilers.

If you’ve ever considered making an NES game, NESFab might be a tool to consider.