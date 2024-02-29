Microsoft announces super resolution DirectX API

We’re thrilled to announce DirectSR, our new API designed in partnership with GPU hardware vendors to enable seamless integration of Super Resolution (SR) into the next generation of games. Super Resolution is a cutting-edge technique that increases the resolution and visual quality in games. DirectSR is the missing link developers have been waiting for when approaching SR integration, providing a smoother, more efficient experience that scales across hardware. This API enables multi-vendor SR through a common set of inputs and outputs, allowing a single code path to activate a variety of solutions including NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution, and Intel XeSS. DirectSR will be available soon in the Agility SDK as a public preview, which will enable developers to test it out and provide feedback. Don’t miss our DirectX State of the Union at GDC to catch a sneak peek at how DirectSR can be used with your games!↫ Joshua Tucker at the DirectX Developer Blog
If this aides in making sense out of the confusing mess of terminology and marketing terms surrounding this technology, I’m all for it.
I would rather hope for an open standard. Preferably microsoft would abandon directx in favour of Vulkan that is already performing better in almost all cases.
NaGERST,
If they did embrace it, we’d have to be mindful that they used to “embrace, extend, extinguish” competing technologies.
Still, I agree it would be great to have a unified API everywhere. MS adapting it could put more pressure on apple to embrace it too.
I don’t get why Microsoft is so horrible about names. Call it at least DirectX SR or DirectXsr.