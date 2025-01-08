Nvidia CEO says company has plans for desktop chip designed with MediaTek

On Monday at CES 2025, Nvidia unveiled a desktop computer called Project DIGITS. The machine uses Nvidia’s latest “Blackwell” AI chip and will cost $3,000. It contains a new central processor, or CPU, which Nvidia and MediaTek worked to create.
Responding to an analyst’s question during an investor presentation, Huang said Nvidia tapped MediaTek to co-design an energy-efficient CPU that could be sold more widely.
“Now they could provide that to us, and they could keep that for themselves and serve the market. And so it was a great win-win,” Huang said.
Previously, Reuters reported that Nvidia was working on a CPU for personal computers to challenge the consumer and business computer market dominance of Intel, Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm.↫ Stephen Nellis at Reuters
I’ve long wondered why NVIDIA wasn’t entering the general purpose processor market in a more substantial way than it did a few years ago with the Tegra, especially now that ARM has cemented itself as an architecture choice for more than just mobile devices. Much like Intel, AMD, and now Qualcomm, NVIDIA could easily deliver the whole package to laptop, tablet, and desktop makers: processor, chipset, GPU, of course glued together with special NVIDIA magic the other companies opting to use NVIDIA GPUs won’t get.
There’s a lot of money to be made there, and it’s the move that could help NVIDIA survive the inevitable crash of the “AI” wave it’s currently riding, which has pushed the company to become one of the most valuable companies in the world. I’m also sure OEMs would love nothing more than to have more than just Qualcomm to choose from for ARM laptops and desktops, if only to aid in bringing costs down through competition, and to potentially offer ARM devices with the same kind of powerful GPUs currently mostly reserved for x86 machines.
I’m personally always for more competition, but this time with the asterisk that NVIDIA really doesn’t need to get any bigger than it already is. The company has a long history of screwing over consumers, and I doubt that would change if they also conquered a chunky slice of the general purpose processor market.
All the crapiness of non-standardized bootloaders of the smartphone space, now on your desktop and laptop, experience… ARM PC™
Not sure they are targeting much “desktop” at US$3000 for piece, other than the space it takes up on some Devs desktop!
I get it if you are developing with a rack full Jetson, it might be of interest. But not ever as the alt consumer desktop that some are trying to spin.
NVIDIA’s CEO made a comment about the 5090’s $2000 price tag being affordable because computer desktops costed $10k anyway. Unfortunately I didn’t have the mind to take down the link at the time, but his swing was a hard miss and it shows just how far disconnected he is from consumers. Not that it matters much since normal consumers aren’t where the big money is at.
>”it’s the move that could help NVIDIA survive the inevitable crash of the “AI” wave it’s currently riding”
No company is going to make remotely enough money selling desktop cpu chips in a rapidly declining desktop market to offset the tsunami of losses that are going to overwhelm the tech industry when the AI bubble pops.
Thom Holwerda,
It’s clear that there are applications of AI that will fail. And there will always be AI gismos that we can all point to and laugh at together. But at the same time I worry that way too many people and employees are underestimating AI’s potential to render human employees redundant in the coming years. They are not seeing AI the way employers do. Employers are looking at the exorbitantly high costs of labor, including all the sick time, family leave, health insurance, social security taxes, and so on, and these employers are very eager to cut costs to increase their profits, which is all shareholders care about. AI has room to improve, but once jobs go to AI, humans looking for jobs are going to find it extremely difficult to compete against the AI. I don’t think employees are ready to accept the harsh reality that employers don’t really care about them over AI to do the job cheaper.