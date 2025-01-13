 Home > OS News > Let’s talk about bias

Let's talk about bias

When someone says you’re biased against them because you object to their stated goal of removing you from society, they’re not actually asking for fairness — they’re demanding complicity.

It’s the political equivalent of asking why the gazelle seems to have such a negative view of lions.

Think about the underlying logic here: I’m biased because I don’t give equal weight to both sides of a debate about my fundamental rights. I’m biased because I notice patterns in political movements that explicitly state their intentions regarding people like me.

I’m biased because I take them at their word when they tell me what they plan to do.

↫ Joan Westenberg

OSNews and I will always stand for the right of transgender people to exist, and to enjoy the exact same rights and privileges as any other member of society. This is non-negotiable.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]