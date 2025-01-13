Let’s talk about bias

When someone says you’re biased against them because you object to their stated goal of removing you from society, they’re not actually asking for fairness — they’re demanding complicity.
It’s the political equivalent of asking why the gazelle seems to have such a negative view of lions.
Think about the underlying logic here: I’m biased because I don’t give equal weight to both sides of a debate about my fundamental rights. I’m biased because I notice patterns in political movements that explicitly state their intentions regarding people like me.
I’m biased because I take them at their word when they tell me what they plan to do.↫ Joan Westenberg
OSNews and I will always stand for the right of transgender people to exist, and to enjoy the exact same rights and privileges as any other member of society. This is non-negotiable.