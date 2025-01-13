Enlightenment 0.27.0 released

Enlightenment 0.27.0 has been released, and we’ve got some highly informative release notes.

This is the latest release of Enlightenment. This has a lot of fixes mostly with some new features. ↫ Carsten Haitzler

That’s it. That’s the release notes. Digging into the commit history between 0.26.0 and 0.27.0 gives some more information, and here we can see that a lot of work has been done on the CPU frequency applet (including hopefully making it work properly on FreeBSD), a lot of updated translations, some RandR work, and a ton of other small changes.

Does any one of us use Enlightenment on a daily basis? I’m actually intrigued by this release, as it’s the first one in two years, and aside from historical usage decades ago – like many of us, I assume – I haven’t really spent any time with the current incarnation.