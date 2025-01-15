Microsoft will also stop supporting Office applications on Windows 10 after October 14

It seems we’re getting a glimpse at the next stick Microsoft will be using to push people to buy new PCs (we’re all rich, according to Microsoft) or upgrade to Windows 11. In a blog post extolling the virtues of a free upgrade from Windows 10 to 11, the company announced that with the end of support for Windows 10, Microsoft will also stop supporting Office applications on Windows 10, otherwise known as Office 365.
Lastly, Microsoft 365 Apps will no longer be supported after October 14, 2025, on Windows 10 devices. To use Microsoft 365 Applications on your device, you will need to upgrade to Windows 11.↫ Microsoft’s Margaret Farmer
Of course, the applications won’t stop working on Windows 10 right away after that date, but Microsoft won’t be fixing any security issues, bugs, or other issues that might (will) come up. It reads like a threat to Windows users – upgrade by buying a new PC you probably can’t afford, or not only use an insecure version of Windows, but also insecure Office applications. I doubt it’ll have much of an impact on the staggering number of people still using Windows 10 – more than 60% of Windows users – so I’m sure Microsoft has more draconian plans up its sleeve to push people to upgrade.
That is it we are all switching to GNU/Linux. Nah, don’t worry about it, Windows 10 users will end up using Windows 10 and software that came with it for years to come. Including security patches provided by Microsoft. As for Windows 11 and its adoption. Maybe in a decade, till then we are just fine.
Beginning on October 25, GNU/Linux will no longer accept Windows refugees.
We are building a border wall.
No problem, no “Windows refugees” will be coming anyway.
We’ve been there before with the Windows XP EOL and the Windows 7 EOL: People will keep using their old Windows version until Chrome and Firefox drop support, then they will upgrade their PCs to a newer Windows version or buy a new PC and move on with their lives.
Average Joe isn’t going to become a born-again computer nerd and start experimenting with semi-obscure OSes when they can buy a new PC for 300 bucks or so. The few holdovers will stay with the old Windows version until their old version of Chrome starts throwing weird certificate errors, have the repair shop tell them their Windows version is ancient, and then eventually buy a refurbished Windows 11 PC.
Semi-related: I am convinced that Windows versions die when Chrome and Firefox drop support (or when the last ESU/LTSC ends, these two happen around the same time), not when mainstream EOL is reached, the graph below is pretty illustrative:
https://gs.statcounter.com/windows-version-market-share/desktop/worldwide/#monthly-202206-202307
This could mean Windows 10 will have a double-digit market share until Januaru 2029.
Also, note how that 9.55% of Windows 7 users still using Windows 7 in Jan 2023 didn’t migrate to Desktop Linux.
* January 2029
I agree, and it makes sense. For most people behind a firewall (NAT), the most concerning security issue with running an old OS is the web browser, and executing malicious downloaded files (assuming the virus scanner doesn’t catch it). If you keep a old system with an old OS and don’t install anything new, watch the files you download, and keep your web browser up to date, then life goes on fine with this system.
Every OS has security issues, some unknown and to be discovered, and others known by the hackers and not the world. So if you assume because your OS is completely updated your safe from hacking, your delusional. Of course an old OS has more known vulnerabilities, and if they get beyond the first layer (web browser or executing a file) it will be much easier to take advantage of a given vulnerability (of course they could just as easily use a 0-day exploit). That is where having an updated OS is a good thing, but at the same time updating has its own risks of breaking your current system. So it becomes a question, are you more likely to be hacked, or an update breaking things. In my experience it is usually the latter.
NAT is not a security mechanism, it’s a kludge to get around address shortages.
A firewall is a security mechanism, but is only of any practical use if you’re restricting access to listening services. Current end user systems don’t have any listening services by default anyway. Restricting outbound is more useful, but 99% of users never do that.
99.9% of end user devices get hacked either by bugs in client side software (eg outbound connections), or by user error (eg phishing). A firewall which only blocks inbound connections will do absolutely nothing in this scenario and is infact useless if there’s nothing that someone could connect to anyway.
Many end user devices are connected to third party networks (eg public wifi) where there’s no separate firewall between your device and the potentially hostile network, your device needs to stand on its own not rely on an external device.
NAT comes with an inbound-blocking firewall by default, so it is somewhat of a security mechanism. When behind a NAT, you can accept connections from the outside on a given port only if you have done port-mapping for that port, and Windows services don’t do that. Simply put, MS Blaster couldn’t spread to people behind a NAT because the port it targeted would be unreachable from the outside. As a result, the vulnerable Windows service listening on that port would be unreachable from the outside too, even if you had disabled the Windows Firewall.
That said, Windows can be pwned even with a full firewall (inbound and outbound blocking) when not patched due to the fact it does font handling in kernel space. So, you can have your browsers and media players fully updated and still get pwned by a frickin’ font. Personally, I wouldn’t be comfortable surfing the web with an unpatched Windows OS, but I guess other people are comfortable with it.
Actually this time it is a bit different. Microsoft installed an artificial barrier, preventing Windows 11 to run on most computers out there. On top of that Windows users prior to Windows 11 don’t seem to care all that much. This is new to me as in the past Windows users would go that extra mile and find a way to install and use latest Windows. This new generation, well it looks like they simply don’t care any more. Don’t have a strong opinion on it any more, likely due to using mobile computers anyway, most of the time.
People will eventually move when their no-longer-updated versions of Chrome and Firefox start throwing certificate errors, because that is going to make their computer “broken” in a major way. So, even people going by the “if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it” will have to fix their computers when this time comes.
If you want my personal guess, this won’t happen until after 2029, since Chrome and Firefox will keep supporting Windows 10 until 2029 for the shake of LTSC 2019, so my guess is that most Windows 10 users will keep using updated Chrome and Firefox on non-updated Windows 10 until then. Let’s hope no kernel-level font exploit happens for Windows 10 until then.
And why are you so sure that Microsoft 365 will keep working on GNU/Linux (with the latest security patches)? Microsoft 365 is more unsupported on GNU/Linux than it will be on Windows 10 after October 14, 2025.
Still a dick move by Microsoft don’t get me wrong, but no, people won’t move en masse to GNU/Linux because of it.
I meant Windows 10 users will be just fine, for years to come. Microsoft can’t afford a security related scandal of such proportions hence they will need to provide security patches until Windows 10 market share drops substantially. Basically till most of Windows 11 incompatible computers get EOLed. And that is realistically a time frame measured in at minimum in between 5 to 10 years! Not selling their Cloud to such huge group of consumers, that too is a big no-go.
BTW this is another advantage of “perpetually licensed” versions of Office: Microsoft commits to a support timeline for those.
And yes, Microsoft Office 2024 is a thing and is a perpetual license. It will be supported until Oct 9, 2029.