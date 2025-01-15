Offer: Volunteer labor for your open source project

OSNews Sponsor OS-SCi is educating the next generation FOSS engineers, and as part of their coursework, they’re looking for worthy open source projects to which they can contribute their time and effort. In addition to the work they provide during their studies, these volunteers will be encouraged to continue to be involved after they finish their courses and proceed into the workforce. If you are involved in an open source project and would like some help, please register here. Also, please leave a comment below to share some details about your project with the OSNews community. Perhaps we can use this forum to bring some OSNews readers together as long term collaborators.

In other news, OS-SCi is organizing an international Open Source Hackathon on 21-22 February online and on multiple university campuses. Register for the hackathon here. Read more details here.