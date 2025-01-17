Venture: cross-platform GUI tool for parsing and analyzing Windows event logs

Venture is a cross-platform viewer for Windows Event Logs (↫ Venture GitHub page
.evtxfiles). Built with the Tauri, it is intended as a fast, standalone tool for quickly parsing and slicing Windows Event Log files during incident response, digital forensics, and CTF competitions.
Neat tool. It makes sense that it would be possible to build third-party viewers for Windows event logs, but I never stopped to think about it and just defaulted to the one built into Windows.
Since the advent of the MMC with Windows 2000, Windows administration tools have been a PITA.
I remember bringing back the old Windows NT4 User Manager and Event Viewer just so I actually could get work done and not get crazy.
The MMC tools were dog slow 25 years ago, running on sub-GHz Pentium III CPUs with 32 MB of RAM and mechanical hard drives.
And to my total amazement, like a an incredible Microsoft victory against passing time, they’re still dog slow today, running on a thousand times faster computers!
Makes you wonder whether they did introduce some 5s delay here and there so as not to hit race conditions they were too lazy to debug or something.
So thanks for this, I will definitely keep an eye on this Venture project.