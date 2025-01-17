Venture: cross-platform GUI tool for parsing and analyzing Windows event logs

Venture is a cross-platform viewer for Windows Event Logs ( .evtx files). Built with the Tauri, it is intended as a fast, standalone tool for quickly parsing and slicing Windows Event Log files during incident response, digital forensics, and CTF competitions. ↫ Venture GitHub page

Neat tool. It makes sense that it would be possible to build third-party viewers for Windows event logs, but I never stopped to think about it and just defaulted to the one built into Windows.