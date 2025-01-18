Dillo 3.2.0 released

We’ve got a new Dillo release for you this weekend!

We added SVG support for math formulas and other simple SVG images by patching the nanosvg library. This is specially relevant for Wikipedia math articles. We also added optional support for WebP images via libwebp. You can use the new option ignore_image_formats to ignore image formats that you may not trust (libwebp had some CVEs recently). ↫ Dillo website

This release also comes with some UI tweaks, like the ability to move the scrollbar to the left, use the scrollbar to go back and forward exactly one page, the ability to define custom link actions in the context menu, and more – including the usual bug fixes, of course. Once the pkgsrc bug on HP-UX I discovered and reported is fixed, Dillo is one of the first slightly more complex packages I intend to try and build on HP-UX 11.11.