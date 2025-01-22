SDL 3.2.0 released

SDL, the Simple DirectMedia Layer, has released version 3.2.0 of its development library. In case you don’t know what SDL is:

Simple DirectMedia Layer is a cross-platform development library designed to provide low level access to audio, keyboard, mouse, joystick, and graphics hardware via OpenGL and Direct3D. It is used by video playback software, emulators, and popular games including Valve‘s award winning catalog and many Humble Bundle games. ↫ SDL website

This new release has a lot of improvements and changes, and going through the changelog, you’ll notice that they’ve massively improved the documentation, made the API naming conventions more consistent, added a ton of features for better platform integration, added camera and pen APIs, improved HiDPI support, and a ton more.