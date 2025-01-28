The invalid 68030 instruction that accidentally allowed the Mac Classic II to successfully boot up

I was starting to believe something that sounded almost too crazy to be true: Apple had an out-of-bounds jump bug in the Classic II’s ROM that should have caused a Sad Mac during boot, but they had no idea the bug was there because the 68030 was accidentally fixing the value of A1 by executing an undocumented instruction. How could I prove that my theory was correct?

By buying a Classic II and hacking the ROM in order to see exactly what is happening on hardware, of course!