AI bots paralyze Linux news site and others

Apparently, since the beginning of the year, AI bots have been ensuring that websites can only respond to regular inquiries with a delay. The founder of Linux Weekly News (LWN-net), Jonathan Corbet, reports that the news site is therefore often slow to respond.
The AI scraper bots cause a DDoS, a distributed denial-of-service attack. At times, the AI bots would clog the lines with hundreds of IP addresses simultaneously as soon as they decided to access the site’s content. Corbet explains on Mastodon that only a small proportion of the traffic currently serves real human readers.↫ Dirk Knop at Heise.de
I’m sure someone will tell me we just have to accept that a large percentage of our bandwidth is going to overpriced bullshit generators, and that we should just suck it up and pay for Sam Altman’s new house. I hope these same people realise “AI” is destroying the last vestiges of the internet that haven’t fallen victim to all the other techbro fads so far, and that sooner rather than later there won’t be anything left to browse to.
The coming few years are going to be fun.
This sounds like a really big problem. However, I would like to point out that it is really just a continuation of a problem that has existed for a long time.
I used to work for a website that had 40 million pages. About 40% of the traffic went to serve web crawlers ( search engines ). The resulting web traffic from search engines made the trade-off perhaps ok in that case although most incoming traffic was from Google and ( at that time ) Bing created most of the load. Google was much smarter about not constantly indexing the same content.
Obviously automated bot traffic has been going on for decades. It’s usually just background traffic and not typically a big problem.
It’s usually in the interest of bot authors to make them behave well and not motivate admins to block them. I’m not really convinced that the bots scrapping the web for AI use more resources than anyone else, like google or the internet archive as examples. But I understand that some admins may not welcome some bots regardless of their technical behaviors.