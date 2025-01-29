OpenAI doesn’t like it when you use “their” generated slop without permission

OpenAI says it has found evidence that Chinese artificial intelligence start-up DeepSeek used the US company’s proprietary models to train its own open-source competitor, as concerns grow over a potential breach of intellectual property. ↫ Cristina Criddle and Eleanor Olcott for the FT

This is more ironic than writing a song called Ironic that lists situations that aren’t actually ironic. OpenAI claims it’s free to suck up whatever content and data it can find on the web without any form of permission or consent, but throws a tamper tantrum when someone takes whatever they regurgitate for their own use without permission or consent?

Cry me a river.