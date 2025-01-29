Linux 6.14 with Rust: “We are almost at the ‘write a real driver in Rust’ stage now”

With the Linux 6.13 kernel, Greg Kroah-Hartman described the level of Rust support as a “tipping point” for Rust drivers with more of the Rust infrastructure having been merged. Now for the Linux 6.14 kernel, Greg describes the state of the Rust driver possibilities as “almost at the “write a real driver in rust” stage now, depending on what you want to do.“↫ Michael Larabel
Excellent news, as there’s a lot of interest in Rust, and it seems that allowing developers to write drivers for Linux in Rust will make at least some new and upcoming drivers comes with less memory safety issues than non-Rust drivers. I’m also quite sure this will anger absolutely nobody.
I did start using Rust at work for some media related stuff, and man…. it is bad.
I mean, it has some nice and modern stuff, but it tries to reinvent the wheel quite a lot, most of the way to write the code they changed from, now standard C/C++/Java/C#/etc is just HORRIBLE.
Why this “fn something(var1: String) -> returnType” instead of just “fn returnType something(String var1)”? except like, being different for being different? It makes you loose a lot of time with variable scope, that is an intewresting idea, but in the end just makes you use clone() in almost every function call parameters.
I wanted to like Rust, but, sorry, I hate it.
protomank,
A lot of people dislike the syntax. It’s more similar to modula/pascal than C. This probably stems from strong ties in academia, which isn’t inherently a bad thing but given that the majority of production work uses C derivatives, it seems like the choice of syntax was not helpful to rust’s popularity. IMHO rustlang being built atop a C-like syntax could improve the onboarding experience for a majority of developers with a C background.
Perhaps you can alphabetize the functions in your code with the first option?
IMO, Zig is a far more logical choice for the Kernel. There’d be far less drama given that C to Zig transition is natural, unlike the transition to Rust, which is really the new kitchen sink language.