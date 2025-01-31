Update: there’s a fork called heirloom-ng that is actually still somewhat maintained and contains some more changes and modernisations compared to the old version.
The Heirloom Project provides traditional implementations of standard Unix utilities. In many cases, they have been derived from original Unix material released as Open Source by Caldera and Sun.
Interfaces follow traditional practice; they remain generally compatible with System V, although extensions that have become common use over the course of time are sometimes provided. Most utilities are also included in a variant that aims at POSIX conformance.
On the interior, technologies for the twenty-first century such as the UTF-8 character encoding or OpenType fonts are supported.↫ The Heirloom Project website
I had never heard of this before, but I like the approach they’re taking. This isn’t just taking System V tools and making them work on a modern UNIX-like system as-is; they’re also improving by them adding support for modern technologies, without actually changing their classic nature and the way old-fashioned users expect them to work. Sadly, the project seems to be dead, as the code hasn’t been altered since 2008. Perhaps someone new is willing to take up this project?
As it currently stands, the tools are available for Linux, Solaris, Open UNIX, HP-UX, AIX, FreeBSD, NetBSD, and OpenBSD, but considering how long the code hasn’t been touched, I wonder if they still run and work on any of those systems today. They also come in various different versions which comply with different variants of the POSIX standard.
The heirloom utilities are still useful, still actively used, and show up in odd places. The copyright status is however unclear as the code was released by Caldera who apparently never had the rights to Unix. That’d make… Micro Focus the current copyright holder of the heirloom stuff – the COBOL people? Maybe? I can’t keep track.
“Traditional vi” is probably the most famous source release by Caldera, since the original vi was never open source. Keith Bostic wrote nvi as a replacement so that BSD could become free software, and it’s the ancestor of the vi implementations in all BSDs today.
The real blast from the past is that they are using CVS. Why not just use SCCS?
Seriously though, is this stuff really so “ancient”? I mean, isn’t it basically what you would find in Solaris even today? Illumos? Sure, the origins go way back but FreeBSD (and I guess now Chimera Linux) trace their userland back almost as far (pre-Linux and pre-GNU anyway).
It is cool that it can be built on all these old UNIX version though. Perhaps Thom can use the mailx with IMAP support for his HP-UX install.
There seem to be plenty of UNIX userlands these days, but I guess there are three core traditions: SystemV (Hierloom), BSD, and GNU.