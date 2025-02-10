Redox’ relibc becomes a stable ABI

The Redox project has posted its usual monthly update, and this time, we’ve got a major milestone creeping within reach.

Thanks to Anhad Singh for his amazing work on Dynamic Linking! In this southern-hemisphere-Redox-Summer-of-Code project, Anhad has implemented dynamic linking as the default build method for many recipes, and all new porting can use dynamic linking with relatively little effort. This is a huge step forward for Redox, because relibc can now become a stable ABI. And having a stable ABI is one of the prerequisites for Redox to reach “Release 1.0”. ↫ Ribbon and Ron Williams

A major step forward for Redox, and one of those things not everyone might think about when they consider the state of an operating system. This wasn’t all of the news this month, though, as Redox also received a port of the LOVE game engine, which powers quite a few successful indie games, like the recent hit Balatro. Thanks to this port, you can now play Balatro on Redox, which is pretty cool – and highlights just how far Redox has already come. On top of these major two headlines, there’s a ton of improvements all over the operating system, mostly at the lower levels.