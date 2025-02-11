KDE Plasma 6.3 brings drawing tablet improvements

Speaking of KDE, Plasma 6.3 has been released. It brings with it a ton of improvements aimed at digital artists, such as much improved management and configuration of drawing tablets. You can now map an area of the tablet’s surface to a part of the screen, change the functions of stylus buttons, customise the pressure curve and range of a stylus, and much more. The entire settings panel for drawing tablets has also been redesigned to make it easier to find what you’re looking for.

Plasma 6.3 also completely overhauls KWin’s fraction scaling. Fractional scaling in KWin will not try to snap everything to your display’s pixel grid, to reduce blurriness and make everything look sharper. KWin’s zoom effect also makes use of these improvements, making for a pixel-perfect zoom feature with a pixel grid overlay, which is great for artists and designers. This will be a very welcome improvement for people using e.g. 125% or 150% scaling on their displays.

Hardware monitoring is much improved too, with System Monitor showing more information while using fewer resources, and KDE users on FreeBSD can now see GPU statistics too. There’s also a ton of small additions that are still quite welcome, like opening the menu editor instead of a properties dialog when clicking on Edit Application in a launcher menu’s context menu, the ability to clone panels, an option to turn of symbolic icons in Kickoff, a “Show Target” option in the context menu of symbolic links, and a lot more.

KDE Plasma 6.3 will find its way to your distribution of choice soon enough.