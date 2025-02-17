UNIX man pages

What might be somewhat more surprising though considering its research origins is that Unix almost since the very beginning had a comprehensive set of online reference documentation for all its commands, system calls, file formats, etc. These are the the manual- or man-pages. On Unix systems used interactively, the man-pages have historically always been installed, space permitting.[…]
The way the manual pages have evolved and how they are used has changed over the decades. This set of posts is intended to give people unfamiliar with them an overview, as well as offer a review to seasoned users.↫ Alex Bochannek
Right in this first article in the series there’s an interesting observation I never stopped and thought about: because the original creators of UNIX were writing the content of man pages with the very tools they were creating for UNIX, it led to a virtuous cycle. “Unix tools were used to document Unix, improving the documentation tools themselves as well.” I tend to use the internet now to learn how specific tools and commands work, but having such detailed man pages built right into the operating system was a huge deal pre-internet.
Its pretty common in small containers to not have Man pages installed, which I understand space concerns and everything, but always annoying. Its like all the arguments from the 80’s around space are back. Many times even vi ( not vim) isn’t included making any on container work a pain.
Highly recommend checking out the “History of UNIX Manpages”, a comprehensive history from the mandoc/bsd.lv folks.
https://manpages.bsd.lv/history.html
I was pretty annoyed when the Steam Deck didn’t come with any man pages installed at all (obviously not needed in Gaming Mode, but definitely needed in Desktop Mode when using the terminal). I ended up writing a script to install a bunch of missing things – including man pages – although I have to re-run the script after any SteamOS updates. In case you’re curious, other things missing were fwupd (needed this to update the firmware on an SSD I’d installed internally as an upgrade), vi (yes, it’s missing!), old school network tools (ifconfig/nslookup etc) and en-GB support (internationalisation had been stripped out) to name but a few.
To be honest, I didn’t even know the Steam Deck doesn’t come with man pages. I never needed to use them. On mine, I only rarely use desktop mode, in very specific situations. I’d probably be more likely to pull out my phone and look up the man page in a web browser on that before even opening a browser on the Steam Deck. Anything I do on my Steam Deck, if I’m not playing games, I’m doing with the specific purpose of getting a game to work. But, mine is docked to a TV with an Xbox controller, I try to avoid having to use a keyboard or mouse if at all possible.
I do recommend tldr as a quick tool to learn how to use a command with common examples. I don’t understand why such tools are not more commons. It is so much easier to get started than man pages or AI generated webpages.
I have been using Chimera Linux a bit which comes with the BSD core utils and I have been reading the man pages. My favourite is the HISTORY section as they explain when the command and command-line options were added going all the way back to the beginning (all the way back to AT&T and the early BSDs).
For example, here is the BSD man entry for the man command itself (the one in Chimera Linux at least):
HISTORY
A man command first appeared in Version 2 AT&T UNIX.
The -w option first appeared in Version 7 AT&T UNIX; -f and -k in 4BSD;
-M in 4.3BSD; -a in 4.3BSD-Tahoe; -c and -m in 4.3BSD-Reno; -h in
4.3BSD-Net/2; -C in NetBSD 1.0; -s and -S in OpenBSD 2.3; and -I, -K, -l,
-O, and -W in OpenBSD 5.7. The -T option first appeared in AT&T
System III UNIX and was also added in OpenBSD 5.7.
In contrast, the GNU man commands (if they even have a HISTORY) only detail their own history. Here is the GNU man entry for man:
HISTORY
1990, 1991 – Originally written by John W. Eaton ([email protected]).
Dec 23 1992: Rik Faith ([email protected]) applied bug fixes supplied by Willem Kasdorp ([email protected]).
30th April 1994 – 23rd February 2000: Wilf. ([email protected]) has been developing and maintaining this package with the help of a few dedicated people.
30th October 1996 – 30th March 2001: Fabrizio Polacco maintained and enhanced this package for the Debian project, with the help of all the community.
31st March 2001 – present day: Colin Watson is now developing and maintaining man-db.
I hate GNU with a passion for having useless stubs of man pages that just tell you to go look at the “info” page.
“Oh good, I didn’t want a quick rundown of the options, I wanted to go read through a full book about this program I barely ever use…”