Broadcom, TSMC weigh possible Intel deals that would split storied chip maker

Broadcom has been closely examining Intel’s chip-design and marketing business, according to people familiar with the matter. It has informally discussed with its advisers making a bid but would likely only do so if it finds a partner for Intel’s manufacturing business, the people said. Nothing has been submitted to Intel, the people cautioned, and Broadcom could decide not to seek a deal. Separately, TSMC has studied controlling some or all of Intel’s chip plants, potentially as part of an investor consortium or other structure, according to people familiar with the discussions. ↫ Asa Fitch, Lauren Thomas, and Yang Jie at The WSJ

The vultures continue to circle, but considering Intel isn’t actually dead yet, it does all feel a little bit premature. The company needs time to right the ship, but with its current non-technical, finance-oriented leadership it might already be too late for such time to be given to the company. For all we know, they’re already working on a big payday through divestment or wholesale selling of the company, and they’re just waiting on the right offer.

I don’t think it’s a good idea to let Intel be stripped for parts and looted by the ultra-wealthy, but with the United States hurdling towards a massive constitutional crisis and experiencing utter destruction of government institutions, I don’t think anyone’s left to stop it or think things through properly.